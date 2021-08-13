We found so many good deals on jeans — and pairs start at just $10

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

There are so many sides to the never-ending denim debate. But no matter which one you fall on — whether you prefer classic blue or acid wash, skinny or flared — one thing is clear: Jeans will never go out of style.

That's why you always want to have a few good pairs in your rotation, especially now that we're finally starting to get dressed up again. But if you've neglected your denim collection for the past year (as most of us have), it may be time to make some updates — especially with fall just around the corner.

Thankfully, a number of our favorite retailers are currently offering big markdowns on bestselling denim, so you can add some chic new styles to your closet. Madewell, for example, is slashing prices on its most popular jeans, and even ASOS is offering a 68% discount on one trendy pair, bringing the price down to just $10!

To save you some work, we combed through all the deals to find some of the best ones that you can shop right now. From curve-hugging to straight-legged options, these jeans are sure to become your new go-to pairs.

Through Saturday, beloved basics brand Everlane is bringing the price of its Authentic High-Rise Skinny Jean styles down to just $50. The jeans have a form-flattering fit and a comfortable amount of stretch. Plus, they’re available in seven colors and multiple lengths to fit a range of body types and aesthetics.

The '70s are back in a big way, and the wide-leg denim styles that were staples of the decade have gone mainstream once again. These jeans feature just the right amount of flare, so they're more versatile than other options. They're already discounted, but you can score an extra 40% off during Gap's sitewide Friends & Family Sale when you use the code FRIEND at checkout.

Use that same code to get a 40% discount on these High Rise Mom Jeans. They come in short, petite, regular, tall and long sizes, so you're bound to find a pair that will fit your frame.

Finding a good pair of jeans for less than $20 is practically unheard of, but right now at ASOS, you can get this pair for just $10! And considering they’re normally around $30, you’re going to want to add them to your cart ASAP. The jeans are basically a cross between the en vogue straight-leg style and classic skinnies, so they’re a great pick for anyone who’s not totally ready to ditch their skinny jeans for good.

Throw it back to the ‘90s with these chic mom jeans, which are also on sale at ASOS right now. They’ll look great when paired with a tee and sneakers. And with a 65% markdown, this deal is too good to pass up.

J.Crew Factory is offering up to 50% off its entire site, so you can score some big discounts on summer dresses, comfortable basics and, yes, stylish denim, too. These cropped jeans can be dressed up or down for casual brunches or nights out.

You can also grab this pair, which is made with J. Crew Factory’s stretchiest and comfiest denim fabric — so they’ll feel just like your favorite pair of leggings. With a 43% discount, you can get your hands on these straight-leg bottoms for just under $50.

You don’t just want to feel good in a pair of jeans, you want to look good, too. And with these jeans from NYDJ, you can do both. They’re made with the brand’s signature lift-tuck technology, which flattens your tummy and gives your backside a boost.

Mango’s clearance section has plenty of stylish staples, discounted by up to 70%. Right now, you can grab this pair for 40% off. With a high waist and wide-leg design, they’ll complete any cool and casual end-of-summer look.

You can grab these jeans in a dark or light wash — or even an on-trend patchwork design. All styles are just $25.49 when you use the code SUNNY15 at checkout.

Kohl’s is also marking down select Levi’s styles by 30% through Aug. 29, so you can get this bestselling pair for just $42. The straight jeans feature a relaxed fit and are even made from sustainably sourced materials.

Good American creates jeans that are meant to fit and flatter a range of body types. These jeans have a slightly cropped leg and a stylish button fly, making them the perfect option to carry you through the end of summer into fall. The best part? They’re 40% off at Nordstrom right now.

Fashion rules are meant to be broken, which is why we're giving you permission to rock these stylish white jeans from Madewell long after Labor Day. “White denim usually scares me — there’s nowhere to hide (and who knew white denim was so consistently transparent across different brands?),” wrote one reviewer. “These fit so well on my curvier backside and nip in perfectly at the waist. If you’re scared of white denim like me, try these!”

The Perfect Vintage Jean is Madewell’s bestselling style. In fact, they’re so popular that the brand sells a pair of the jeans every other minute. Right now, you can score 20% off this top-rated version by using the code GOFORIT at checkout. They’re made with Madewell’s stretchiest denim for ultimate comfort.

In case you haven’t heard, it’s no longer just all about high-waisted pants. Lower-rise styles have made a comeback, and these jeans are a great way to reintroduce the look to your wardrobe. They're made with shape-memory denim that will hold its shape wear after wear, which is good, considering they're bound to become one of your favorites.

Stretchy, breathable and easy to style, these jeans check all the boxes. You can grab this pair from Target right now or browse the rest of the retailer's collection — sale styles start at just $15.

Levi's sale section is jam-packed with discounts on some of the brand's most popular styles — including these jeans, which are specially designed to highlight your curves. They come in 14 different washes, all of which are currently on sale. Try something new and get the pale peach shade or stick to one of the many classic blue options.

The skaters in the recent Olympics had us all inspired to embrace a more laid-back style. And with a trendy, relaxed fit and a cropped cut, these jeans are a great way to embody that cool skater look. Wear them on their own for a looser fit or pair them with a belt to really exaggerate the shape.

