12 going-out dresses for every kind of occasion — all under $50

We're deep into reintroducing ourselves to a (somewhat) normal social life, so it’s time to revisit the going-out dress. You could dust off your trusty little black dress, or you could treat yourself to a much-deserved shopping spree.

To get you back into the party mood, we rounded up 12 frocks designed for a night out on the town. Bonus: They're all available on Amazon and under $50! From midi slip dresses to cutout maxis and curve-hugging minis, find your outfit inspiration ahead.

Best going-out dresses

This lightweight, A-line midi is one of those effortlessly chic, throw-on-and-go wardrobe staples. It comes in 42 colors and prints and ranges in size from small to XL. On the solid color options, the buttons open and spaghetti straps are adjustable.

Shoppers have called this fit and flare polyester design everything from “classy” to “stretchy and comfortable.” It features a zipper closure at the back and comes in eight colors. Reviewers recommend sizing up.

Thousands of reviewers are obsessed with this vibrant ankle-length maxi that’s made from lightweight viscose. “I ordered 10 different dresses for a Valentine’s Day wedding and this one is the winner! Super flattering! I received so many compliments,” wrote one person. It’s lined — aka not see-through — and comes in 29 color and print options.

Play fashion peekaboo in this runway-inspired, body-hugging maxi dress that boasts cutouts on the sides and on the back. It’s made from a blend of cotton and polyester and comes in a range of colors including cream and black.

You can’t go wrong with this flirty wrap dress that boasts butterfly sleeves and a high-low hem that looks terrific with flats or heels. “It’s even more beautiful in person. It’s flowy and flirty and comfortable,” raved one reviewer. Several people noted that it comes with a clasp that you can sew on to hide cleavage.

It’s not hard to see why reviewers love this effortlessly cool mini from under-the-radar brand Lark & Ro. “I have a little bit of a belly (damn you, middle age!) but this dress hides it perfectly,” one person wrote. Added another, “I love how it hugs my curves and gives me the stretch I need.”

Slip dresses are back! If you want to try the trend, start with this buttery soft midi that comes in 15 solid colors and ranges in sizer from XXS to 3X.

Pair this knee-grazing, 100% polyester swing dress with a pair of wedges or strappy sandals for a night out on the town. Reviewers recommend sizing down.

With its plunging neckline and short, ruffled skirt, this swing dress shows off just the right amount of skin. According to one reviewer, the fabric — a polyester blend — “strands up to wrinkles” and “doesn’t cling at all.”

Turn heads in this elegant cowl neck slip dress that hits right at the mid-calf. It’s made from a polyester and spandex blend and is available in 38 colors and patterns.

On the hunt for the perfect LBD? Look no further! This knee-length, ruffle sleeve dress creates a gorgeous hourglass silhouette and has a 4.4-star average.

Make a statement in this backless bodycon dress that comes in 20 cool colors. One Amazon reviewer raved, "the draping in the front completely disguised any let's-be-real-I've-had-a-baby-and-have-never-gotten-back-to-prepregnancy-weight-and-that's-ok areas. I'm definitely ordering again in another color."

