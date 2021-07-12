Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Stuck searching for clothing that provides both comfort and style? Allow me to introduce you to the shift dress: a loose-fitting yet trendy dress with a straight silhouette that comes in all sizes, designs and patterns. These flowy garments are perfect for hanging at home, running errands or spending a day out on the town. Plus, it's a one-stop shop for an entire outfit. Simply pair a shift dress with a purse and some summery sandals and you've got yourself an easy ensemble.

Shop TODAY found the cutest shift dresses for all sizes, occasions and price points. Starting at just $15, you'll want to grab a few of our top picks for your closet before they're gone.

Shift dresses for summer

This loose-fitting dress is made from a blend of viscose fabrics and comes in black, floral or leopard print. You can even buy a matching scarf headband to complete the outfit.

A whole outfit for just $15? Available in both regular and plus sizes, this lightweight knit dress is sure to be your new summer staple.

A scooped neckline, puffed sleeve and shift silhouette team up to create the cutest and comfiest summer outfit. You can wear this dressed up for a wedding or dressed down to work from home.

Made from 95% rayon and 5% spandex, this classic T-shirt dress is stretchy and affordable. Plus, it's available in 41 different colors and styles. No one's judging if you buy more than one.

We might be obsessed with Target's dress collections and this ruffle-sleeved dress is no exception. Pair this shift dress with your favorite sandals and you've got a great summer outfit.

This woven-fabric smock dress is both breathable and adorable. Get it while it's still 40% off!

Featuring a high neckline, flowy silhouette and 30 different pattern and color options, you'll want to wear this ruffle dress every day. The gingham pattern is one of our favorites.

This crew neck dress features longer sleeves to give you some extra coverage. Complete the look with an adorable woven purse.

This dress' flowy design and 100% cotton material make it perfect for work or for fun. Dress it up with a solid-colored heel or dress it down with some chunky white sneakers.

This bestselling dress from J.Crew comes in six different colors and is made with responsibly sourced cotton.

Relaxed fit + lightweight fabric = ultimate comfort. This elegant yet comfy dress is perfect for a dressier occasion. Reviews mention to size down due to its loose fit.

There are certain closet staples everyone should have and a tank dress is one of them. This garment-dyed dress is washed with natural enzymes, giving it a comfortable worn-in feel and allowing it to be shrink-free.

Stand out from the crowd with this elegant floral print dress from Lulus. This is yet another lightweight, woven-fabric dress that's perfect for summer.

Looking for something a bit more daring? Try this oversized dress from Target. The one-shoulder strap adds drama while the relaxed fit adds class.

Ditch the sleeves with this denim shift dress from J.Crew. Simply pair it with a cute neck scarf and you've got yourself an entire outfit with little effort.

This lined, eyelet knit fabric dress is perfect for meeting your coworkers for lunch, going out with the gals or everything in between.

Getting dressed in the morning doesn't need to be a hassle. Slip on this cute T-shirt dress and get out the door! It's versatile, affordable and comes in five different colors.

This embroidered shift dress is both charming and summery. Try pairing it with these wooden wedge sandals.

This 100% breathable cotton and machine-washable dress screams summer. With sizes from XXS to 2X, it's a great option for a wide variety of body types.

Add a bit of color to your shift dress collection with this dress from Lilly Pulitzer. The short, sleeveless design won't leave you sweaty during the hotter months of the year.

