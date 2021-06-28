8 comfortable bras you'll actually want to wear, according to an expert

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

After months of working from home, many of us have been going bra-free or bra-casual, but now it is time to reemerge into the world. If you are transitioning from pandemic comfort to dressing for the real world, you might find yourself putting on your old bras and noticing how uncomfortable you feel. With the right material, style and fit, however, it is possible to stay comfortable and confident in your bra.

Undergarment educator, bra fit expert and self-love coach Kimmay Caldwell joined Hoda & Jenna to share 8 bras that are too cozy to pass up. Read on to shop bras so comfortable you will never want to take them off.

To learn more about how to find a comfortable fitting bra for your body, sign up for Caldwell's free bra class.

This lightweight, seamless bra is extremely stretchy and feels as though your are wearing air. With no hardware, this bra gives a smooth look under clothing and the padding is bonded directly into the inner layer so it will not shift or crumple. The breathable and quick-drying material also makes this bra perfect for summer.

By using a patented seamless lamination design, when it comes to this bra you don't have to worry about cutting, rolling or lumps. It stretches to mold to your body and comes in a variety of skin tone options. This bra also offers supreme support for fuller busts, too.

This bra is a pretty and fun option with an amazing range in sizes. Its wire-free design can support up to a K cup and has extra support added to avoid spilling out. The adjustable band and straps also allows for a good fit, which almost always equals comfort.

Made from ultra-lightweight mesh material, wearing this bras feels like you are wearing next to nothing, hence the name. This bralette is ideal for petite busts and is slightly cinched at the center to add a little shape. To ensure a great fit, the band and straps are adjustable, too.

This bra is wire-free and has molded cups to give you shape, coverage and comfort. Sizes range from XS to 3X and are made from an eco-friendly material using recycled bottles. The straps are both adjustable and convertible so you can wear them crisscross.

Underwire does not have to mean uncomfortable and this bra proves that. In the right size you can hardly feel the wire and it provides extra support and shape. The inside of the cups are soft and the wire is wrapped in a velvety material for maximum comfort.

If you want to go braless without actually going braless, this tank top works just like a bra. This tank top comes in a full length of crop top cut and is perfect for lounging or running errands. The ribbed material is very on trend and this tank even works for fuller busts, too.

This seamless material is made to feel like butter to the touch. With no foam cups or padding, this bra provides extreme comfort. Sizes are available in XS to 3XL, so everyone can enjoy the fantastic soft feel of this bra.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!