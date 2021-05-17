Target's new dress collection screams summer — and they're flying off shelves

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

I'm not one to miss any of Target's newest collaborations, so when I heard that the next installment in the retailer's Designer Dress Collection involved three rising forces in the fashion world, I was ready to shop.

The collection may have only just debuted online and in-stores yesterday, but launches like this one are bound to sell out quickly. So, I didn't waste any time driving to my nearest Target, eager to see the limited-edition lines from designers RIXO, ALEXIS and Christopher John Rogers.

I was met with dress displays filled with stunning pops of color that would make anyone excited for summer. I don't know which caught my eye first: The floral frocks in bright shades of blue, orange, green and pink, the romantic silhouettes designed with statement sleeves and asymmetrical hems, or maybe a few of the stylish pastel numbers. What I did know, for a fact, was that I was in love.

After much deliberation, I chose one dress from each designer: A bold orange shift piece by Christopher John Rogers, a vibrant, blue-tiered dress by ALEXIS and a simpler black and white ruffled dress from RIXO. Each felt expertly made and well...designer, despite each being priced at $60 or less.

Courtesy Terri Peters

What impressed me most was the fit of these designer dresses. This collection is Target's most size-inclusive collaboration to date, with sizes ranging from XXS to 4X. Part of me still expected the collection to run small, however, in a world where I sometimes feel like most extra-large pieces of clothing fit like an extra-small, I was very pleased to find that each piece was completely true to size.

This summer is a perfect time for women to embrace bold colors and patterns, and this vibrant dress collection is making it easier to do so than ever. The designs are fun, versatile, and beg to be well accessorized. Hurry and stock up on these go-to summer styles before they're gone!

Christopher John Rogers

This colorful floral maxi dress has a flattering high-low hemline and puff sleeves. The self-tie belt helps to bring extra shape and create a sleek silhouette.

This bright orange, ruffled shirt dress is the perfect summer length. It's also designed with a boat neckline and a keyhole closure at the back.

The vibrant shades of blue in this floral dress make it a stand-out fashion piece for summer.

Simple and light with an overlapping wrap skirt, this flowy chiffon piece is a beautiful option for casual wear or a night out.

RIXO

With a tiered hem and ruffle straps, this black-and-white dress is a must-have for warm weather.

If you're looking to add bold pops of color to your wardrobe, this off-the-shoulder floral dress with a ruffled hem is the perfect choice.

Slip dresses are big in RIXO's line for Target, as are big pops of bright color. This vintage-style piece plays with different patterns and beautiful blends of yellow and green.

You won't be able to stop twirling in this polka dot wrap dress. The mini hem and lightweight cotton voile fabric are perfect for those extra-sunny days.

Another wrap dress in the RIXO collection, we love the vibrant green color and cheerful daisy print of this 3/4-sleeve midi piece.

ALEXIS

Turn heads in this royal blue mini number, designed with an elegant floral pattern and a braided belt for texture and shaping.

This blue and white dress has adjustable tie straps and a stylish asymmetrical hem.

This sophisticated sleeve dress has a pleated skirt and comes in a beautiful shade of vibrant blue.

White with a pop of eyelet style, this embroidered pleated dress is guaranteed to get you in the mood for summer.

