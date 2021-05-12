Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Spring and summer call for plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables. Think, big watermelon slices to eat at picnics and zesty cucumber salads for lunch. But seasonal produce doesn't just deserve a place on your plate — it should also have a spot in your wardrobe.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, recently proved just how stylish fruit-themed fashion can be when she wore a lemon-adorned Oscar de la Renta dress. And people were quick to take note the perfect-for-spring piece.

But lemon patterns aren't the only way to wear your fruits and veggies. Below, we found 14 stylish pieces that will complete your seasonal wardrobe.

Fruit and vegetable fashion

If you couldn't help but swoon over Meghan's lemon-themed dress, we get it. Unfortunately, Oscar de la Renta isn't the most wallet-friendly option. That's why we love this lemon wrap dress, which is just as fitting for the season and costs less than $30.

No need to choose just one of your favorite fruits to sport this season — you can wear them all with this colorful skirt. Whether you're headed to the beach or dinner with friends, you'll feel like the pick of the bunch every time you put it on.

Sweater vests, like the ones you wore in the '90s, are back. And you can refresh your collection with this veggie-patterned option. Pair it with a simple white shirt and jeans to let the bright colors shine.

Swimsuit season is almost here and this option combines two trends for the season, gingham and lemon prints. The one-piece has tie straps, for an adjustable fit and is currently on sale for just $15.

You're guaranteed to have sweet dreams when you're wearing this fruity pajama top. The irresistibly soft top is perfect for dozing and lounging and will look even better when paired with the matching pineapple shorts. Both are 40% off when you use the code YESSS at checkout.

Florals for spring? Not the most groundbreaking idea, as Miranda Priestly will let you know. Citrus fruits, on the other hand, are a fun way to mix things up. Along with the zesty pattern, this dress features a tie at the waist and romantic ruffled details.

This sweet sweater is perfect for warmer days, thanks to the short sleeves. Pair it with an equally colorful skirt or your favorite pair of jeans.

Feeling a little apprehensive about the idea of swapping your sweats for "real" pants? These fun jeans will surely change your mind. They boast a flattering slim fit and Generation Z-approved straight leg. Plus, they're made with rigid denim that won't stretch out, even if you wear them all the time (which you'll definitely want to).

Fruit and vegetable accessories

With watermelon, cherry, lemon and pineapple charms, you'll have all your favorite summer snacks covered when you wear this cute bracelet.

Sugarfix, BaubleBar's exclusive jewelry line at Target, has a wide variety of colorful, fruit-themed accessories to choose from, but these citrus earrings feel like the perfect pick for the season. They'll add a pop of color to any outfit and they're nickel-free, so they're great for people with sensitive ears.

The only thing that could make sipping a big glass of lemonade on a hot day even better? Wearing this lemon ring while you do it. Part of Kate Spade's vintage Tutti Fruity Collection, the brightly colored ring features gems in the place of seeds, so it looks surprisingly realistic.

While this cute necklace is perfect for any accessory lover, moms will appreciate the sentimental value of the piece. You can select anywhere between one to four "pea" gemstones to fill the pod, with each one representing your little ones or members of your family.

Perfect for stacking or wearing on its own, this small braided bracelet is a subtle way to wear the trend. And with the colorful watermelon charm on your wrist, you'll feel ready to take on every summer adventure.

This top-rated tote is a great choice for all of the weekend trips and beach days you have planned for the sunny seasons. It has three inner pockets to keep your essentials organized and is water-resistant so you don't have to worry about your stuff getting wet while you're lounging at the pool.

