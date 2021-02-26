Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced last week that they are expecting their second child. Though the couple’s exciting news was not the only thing that earned high praise. The duchess’s head-turning sleeveless Oscar de la Renta dress quickly became a hot topic.

The spring-ready dress — which is currently only available for pre-order — was loved by many. However, you don’t have to wipe out your savings to channel the same botanical whimsy into your spring wardrobe. There are several designers who can give you the same style for less — much less.

Below are some citrus and plant-inspired looks that will surely brighten up your closet (and bring out your inner duchess).

There’s nothing to pucker at with this flirty lightweight frock. The wrap dress wows with its playful lemon branch print and breezy tie-style — at less than $100.

This pink-and-blue floral minidress delivers the same dropped tier as Meghan’s chic announcement ensemble. The long sleeve and high collar add a hint of sophistication, while the short hem line makes it perfect for spring.

For a similar free-flowing tiered look, this floral maxi dress hits the right note — plus it has pockets for all your royal accessories.

For a shorter option with the same flair, this lemon-print tunic is soft and stretchy. One happy Amazon reviewer praised the shirt: “This top is so dang cute! I got compliments immediately when I got to work."

If you want to bring just a little bit of zest to your outfit, this navy skirt adds flavor – without being overpowering. Pair it with your favorite plain top for a subtle look, or layer a personalized necklace to pull the outfit together.

If you truly want to go all out, you can pick up an Oscar de la Renta dress similar to the one Meghan wore. This pricey pick features the same citrus theme in a fit-and-flare cut with a pleated top.

