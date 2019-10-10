At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
As I've said before, I've come to rely on dresses as any easy fix for looking polished in a pinch. When I heard there was a new style with a 4.1-star rating and over 2,400 reviews gaining traction on Amazon, I took notice.
Could this be the latest gem to come from the same marketplace that gave us the Orolay coat and miracle swimsuit? There was only one way to find out, so I ordered the dress and prepared for my big debut.
Belongsci Sweet & Cute V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress
There are plenty of shades to choose from
As with several of the other styles that have made their mark on Amazon, one of the first things I noticed is that there's a wide range of color and design options to choose from. Options include vacation-friendly brights like aqua and magenta and bold patterns like botanicals and leopard.
I promise that one day I will break out of my comfort zone and order something different, but I decided to stick with classic black for the sake of this test. I figured I'd get more mileage out of it because it would transcend the seasons and wouldn't be as recognizable if I ended up wearing it fairly frequently.
The cut is flattering
Though I can certainly appreciate a good amount of options (and be intrigued by thousands of reviews), what initially sold me on this dress was the cut itself. I love the typically flattering — and roomy — fit of a shift and thought the bell sleeves added a nice boho touch. It's casual enough for brunch with the girls and dressy enough for fancier occasions. I also liked how the v-neck lent itself to the breezy aesthetic and allowed room to showcase a pendant necklace or two.
I can attest that the cut is fairly flattering and provides enough wiggle room in the arms — one of my personal pain points — as well as the skirt to allow for a flowy effect. I typically wear a size 6/Medium and purchased a Medium (8-10) thinking the Small (4-6) would be pushing it. While it seems to vary among reviewers, I would recommend going a size up from a length perspective alone, especially if looking to wear the dress for more formal or conservative occasions.
The material is good quality
One of the things I'm most wary about when ordering clothing online is that they won't appear the same in real life. This is especially true when it comes to the fabric, as the cut is only as good as the cloth. There's not much fun in wearing something pretty if you're worried that it's see-through or about to rip at a moment's notice.
As many reviewers have noted, I was happy to find that the fabric of this dress (a 97% polyester blend) did hold up to the hype. It's lightweight enough to allow for movement, but not cheap-looking or seemingly fragile. I found that it was also fairly wrinkle-proof after a quick steaming, making it a good option for travel.
The price is right
Last, but certainly not least, this dress won't break the bank, ringing in at just $23-$29 depending on the print. Scoop up the Belongsci Women's V-Neck Bell-Sleeve Shift Dress and it just might become your new go-to style.
