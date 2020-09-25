My new favorite maxi dress is just $27 and perfect for fall

Thousands of shoppers already love it

Katie Jackson / TODAY

Even though I recently discovered this dress, thousands of Amazon customers already love it. It's only been on Amazon since mid-May. However, it's in the top 10 list of Amazon's list of Best Sellers in Women's Casual Dresses and has over 3,000 verified, near-perfect 5-star reviews.

I think the main reason so many have tried it is that it's so affordable. It ranges in price from $22 to $37 depending on which color (there are 19 to choose from) and the size you get. I'm 5'4, 115 pounds and I got a size small in Royal Blue. It only cost $26!

It's lightweight but doesn't look too summery

This dress, which is 35% cotton and 65% polyester, is definitely lightweight and breathable enough to be worn in high temperatures. I can definitely see myself wearing it next summer as a swimsuit coverup. But until then, this flowy number is perfect for fall.

Katie Jackson / TODAY

For starters, the warm, dark colors are very autumnal. Second, the long skirt (if you have short legs you may need to hem it) provides plenty of coverage for colder temperatures. There is a slit. But it's easy to wrap the dress around you when you sit. When I want a little air, or to show off what remains of my summer tan, I take advantage of the slit. Otherwise, I would recommend layering a pair of tights or Spanx underneath for extra coverage.

Finally, while it's still warm enough where I am to wear it with my favorite wedges, I can't wait to wear it with a pair of cute ankle boots and a denim jacket.

I can eat all the apple cider donuts I want

What I really appreciate about this dress, besides the bohemian-inspired print and the affordable price, is the wrap style. I can put it on, like a coat, without worrying about messing up my hair or my makeup. I can also see my sister-in-law, who is currently pregnant, wearing something like this to breastfeed in.

Katie Jackson / TODAY

The ties at the waist are easy to figure out. You just have to thread one of them through a subtle slit in the back of the dress. The ties can be tied at the back, side or front depending on what look you want. Of course, the biggest benefit of this comfortable, wrap-style dress is that it's easy to adjust — and I can eat all the apple cider donuts I want without worrying about feeling uncomfortable in a form-fitting dress.

How does that saying go? An apple cider donut a day keeps the doctor away? Yes, I think that's it.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!