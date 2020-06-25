This bestselling maxi dress lives up to the hype and is perfect for summer

It comes in 35 different colors and has deep pockets

This stylish racerback maxi is from Grecerelle, the same brand behind Amazon's bestselling short-sleeve maxi split dress. It comes in 35 different colors and prints, including styles where the top half of the dress is solid and the skirt is a print.

I decided to go with the army green shade in x-small. I'd normally get a small, but since this dress is made of a mix of rayon and spandex, it will stretch out like your old favorite T-shirt. It's also super soft, almost like it's been pre-washed dozens of times.

Perhaps the best part about this dress is the pockets. I know it seems like every dress comes with pockets these days — one celebrity even hid cookies in her Oscars dress — but these are actually deep enough to fit my iPhone XS and my wallet.

It's the perfect length and pairs well with others (shoes)

Katie Jackson

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

The color was exactly what it looked like online. My real concern was how this dress would fit. I was afraid it would be so long it would be a serious tripping hazard (for myself and for passersby).

Fortunately, I was wrong. Even if I wear it with my favorite sandals that have lasted forever, I'm not recruiting a friend to carry my train. Granted, it does drape better and gives me more peace of mind in terms of falling down stairs when worn with a 1-inch or higher heel.

Katie Jackson

I normally wear it with my $29 go-to pair of pumps. Or if I want to attract a little more attention, I'll pair it with my studded Ariat Dixon Western Boots. I haven't tried on a ton of maxi dresses, but this one definitely has the length right for an average-height person like me.

I'm not alone in my favorable opinion, as Amazon customers have also left rave reviews. By features, this dress has a 4.8-star average rating for "flattering" and a 4.9-star average rating for "comfort."

The negatives aren't so negative

Katie Jackson

Since I'm not one to sugarcoat things, I will address the two most common complaints. First, this dress does wrinkle easily. It gets a 4.3-star average rating for "wrinkle-free." However, I think that's still a pretty high rating, and I've never felt my dress (which I've tossed in a tote bag for traveling on occasion) has been too wrinkly to wear. If it ever gets like that, I'll just use my favorite handheld steamer on the skirt. The top is quite fitted — 79% of reviewers say the top "fits just right" — so I can't imagine it getting too many wrinkles.

Katie Jackson

Another common complaint is the sheerness of the top, but I haven't noticed that. However, I have noticed that I need to remember to wear the right bra. Since the dress has a racerback, I can't wear it with my summer cooling bra if I don't want the straps to show.

Who says LBD can't mean long black dress?

It's funny that this dress, with all its fabric, costs less than my cooling bra. But then again, there are so many cute sundresses starting at $20 these days. This dress is so affordable that I'm going to buy it in black too. Now that I know I can feel comfortable and look great in a maxi dress, I'm in the market for a new LBD. Who says LBD can't mean long black dress?

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!