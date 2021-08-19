I tried this bestselling facial razor, and my skin has never felt smoother

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

In that past, I've dealt with my peach fuzz in three ways. First, ignoring it and futilely hoping it would go away on its own. Then, tweezing. (Ouch!) Next, I gave waxing a go, which involved an hour's worth of pain — and I had to pay $15 for it! (Double ouch!)

Don't misunderstand: There's nothing wrong with facial hair. I just prefer a smoother complexion, which is why I'm stunned that it's taken me this long to finally try at-home dermaplaning.

After purchasing Amazon's top-selling Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up tool, I immediately had to tell all my friends about my newest beauty discovery. Turns out, they've already been using facial razors for ages! I wonder if I can even call them my friends anymore. After all, they never insisted that I try them before. (Think of the pain I could have avoided — the money I could have saved!)

In the end, it doesn't matter what or who did (or didn't) push me to try this razor; I'm just glad I finally did, because it's the game-changing product my skin care routine has been missing.

120k+ reviews; 100% confident

Out of the hundreds of items I've ordered on Amazon — including products I've used for years — these razors were the lowest-risk purchase I've ever made. A pack of three only costs $5, or you can spend an extra $3 for a larger pack of six.

I've also never felt so confident about a product before even trying it. These razors currently have a 4.6-star average rating from more than 120,000 reviews on Amazon. In fact, they're ranked No. 1 on the retailer's list of Best Sellers in Women's Bikini Trimmers and No. 6 on its list of Best Sellers in Beauty & Personal Care. So, the decision to add these to my cart was clearly an easy one.

Easier than the alternatives

This facial razor is so easy to use. I'm never going back to waxing! Courtesy Katie Jackson

While I like the idea of at-home wax kits for their convenience and affordability, when it comes to my sensitive facial hair, it takes me at least 30 minutes to just summon the courage to rip off the strip. I've also avoided skin irritation and nicks with a few pain-free hair removers, but they're normally quite bulky and require batteries. The Schick Touch-Up is ready as is. All I have to do is remove the blade cover. It's also compact and easy to store, only taking up about as much space as a pen.

Sharp but safe

This razor easily removes the coarse hair on my hands. Courtesy Katie Jackson

I use this razor on my cheeks, chin, upper lip and forehead. It's even sharp enough to tackle the coarser hair along my bikini line and on my hands. Initially, I was wary about shaving my face because I know how easy it is for me to nick my knee or ankle while shaving my legs. However, each Schick blade is designed with a "fine microguard," which helps protect my skin with each stroke.

It makes my skin look and feel silky smooth. Courtesy Katie Jackson

I've shaved in both directions — with the growth of my hair and against it — and I haven't had any close calls. (Note: The instructions say to move downward, with the growth of your hair.) The only thing I'm a little nervous about is shaving near my eyebrows. Luckily, the three-pack of razors includes an extra attachment for "precise shaping." It covers part of the blade, so it's only removing a few hairs at a time (and leaving little room for brow catastrophes).

Great for physical exfoliation

I can't believe how much hair a single blade picks up. Courtesy Katie Jackson

According to experts, a facial razor is not only useful for removing unwanted hair but also clearing away dead skin. The at-home shaving technique is a very mild form of dermaplaning, which is proven to have many benefits, like allowing skin care products to penetrate more deeply into the skin. For me, my skin looks much smoother. It feels like I've just finished using an expensive shaving cream, but it's really just the work of a $5 blade!

Perhaps the most encouraging thing I've learned is that shaving my facial hair doesn't mean it will grow back thicker or darker. This is because dermaplaning only affects the surface of the skin. Plus, I've been using these razors for weeks now, and I haven't noticed any changes in my hair color or texture.

Say goodbye to pore-clogging peach fuzz. Courtesy Katie Jackson

I think I can forgive my friends for not recommending these razors years ago. But that doesn't mean I won't tell every person I meet — who's experiencing similar struggles — that they need to try these ASAP. I for one, couldn't possibly keep this skin care tool a secret.

