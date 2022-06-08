Target marked down over 1,000 swimsuits and hundreds of summer fashions

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It's finally summertime — the season of relaxation, whether that be lounging in a pool float, laying down on a picnic blanket or parking it in a comfy beach chair. There are few things that can remove us from our lazy sunbathing state, except for when Target announces a new sale.

Recently Target has been slashing prices to clear out accumulated inventory, according to a report from The Associated Press. In a press release shared with Shop TODAY, the brand confirmed that "the company is planning several actions in the second quarter, including additional markdowns, removing excess inventory and canceling orders.”

Right now, Target is cutting prices up to 30% off on over 1,000 of its most sought-after swimsuits — from stunning one-pieces to trendy tankinis to bikinis that flatter all body types. And once you're done refreshing your beachwear collection, you can shop the retailer's discounted selection of dresses and shorts, which are also marked down up to 20% off.

Target swimsuit deals

Can you say vacation vibes? With double ruffling detailing, high-coverage and a tropical print, all that's really missing to complete this getaway swim 'fit is a summer cocktail in hand. The once-piece comes with sewn-in cups and removable straps to create two different looks.

If you're looking for something different when it comes to your swimwear, try this strapless bandeau-style bikini top. It's made with crepe fabric, which the brand describes as "soft and stretchy." We're loving the middle twist and lovely light green shading.

Pair the bandeau top with its matching high-waist bikini bottoms. They feature the same crepe material and softness but also add to the front-twist of the top with its own knot-twist tie around the waist for added flair.

For this one-piece, it's all about the subtle details — and we can't pull our eyes away from the textured rib lines and front keyhole ring. The swimsuit is available in two different but equally gorgeous colors — Slate (blue) and Apricot Orange — but for 30% off, we wouldn't blame you if you added both to your cart.

This long-sleeve rash guard option is designed to have UPF 50+ protection and is made with a stretchy polyester to make movement easy for any outdoor activities. The cropped style gives it a little edge along with a multicolored design.

Spice up your plain black bikini bottoms with a chic tankini by Kona Sol. This high-neck top (which is on sale for less than $19) sports a "medallion" pattern and a unique, loose hemline that offers great coverage.

Summer and bright colors go hand-in-hand, so this vibrant bandeau top might be a must-have for your swimwear collection. You'll fall in love with the blocky stripes, trendy square neckline, "crop top" fit and fabric, which Miracle Brand says is slimming and smoothing.

The finish touch to a slimming top has to be the matching bikini bottoms. The piece is made with the same sleek fabric but also features sexy, but subtle, cutouts along each side.

Can't decide between a one-piece and a bikini? Why choose? This cut-out swimsuit gives the appearance of a ribbed bikini on one side, but on the other, you'll see it's fully attached to create a unique silhouette.

Target summer fashion deals

For when that summer breeze starts to kick in, you'll need a dress that can withstand the cooler temperature but also leave you looking summer-ready. That's where this sweater tank piece comes in, with its midi fit, 100 percent cotton makeup and striped eyelet design.

Hop on the criss-cross waistband trend with these high-rise biker shorts. They feature a 7-inch inseam and the brand promises comfortable all-day wear. Right now, you can pick up a pair for just $20.

Summer might be a season of color, but there's nothing wrong with a strong black-and-white print — especially in this floral design. This button-down dress features a midi length, a flowing skirt and a stunning V-neck. (And yes, it's also available in a green shade for anyone who absolutely needs that pop of color!)

A warm-weather closet is essentially incomplete without a good pair of jean shorts. Grab a pair from Wild Fable in five different washes and designs — for just $12 each.

Look chic but keep it casual in this maxi knit dress. Take your pick from several shade options, ranging from neutrals to pastels, each featuring subtle side slits and a textured striped design.

We made it through Memorial Day weekend, and you know what the means — wearing white is officially back in (but honestly, was it every really out?). According to the brand, these mid-rise bottoms offer a "hint of stretch" and a "flexible fit," so you know they were designed with comfort in mind.

Turns heads this season in this flirty flutter dress from Universal Thread. Style it down with casual sneakers and sunnies or pop on a pair of platforms and statement accessories for a more dressed up look.

A pair of paperbag bottoms is always a good idea when wanting to create a flattering shape or silhouette. This shorts version has a pull-on waist and multiple pockets for storage. There's also a few sold shades and colorful patterns to choose from.

A quick one-and-done outfit that also looks super cute? Sign us up! This striped T-shirt dress is great for casual outings — just add a hat and sneakers to complete the look!

Everyone's loving the "mom jean," but when the weather calls for something lighter, you might want to reach for a pair of "mom shorts." Select colors of this pair are available in sizes 00-18 and plus sizes 14W-26W.

