35 Instagram-worthy pool floats to enjoy this summer

Decorative pool floats have become quite the trend over the years, and it seems like they're becoming more extravagant and popular than ever. These days, you can't go on social media without seeing someone lounging around on a giant unicorn float!
If you want to get in on the fun with an Instagram-worthy float, look no further! Below you'll find the trendiest and coolest floats of the summer, from a rainbow cloud daybed to a pizza slice pool float. If you're less interested in hanging out on an inflatable flamingo and want a more practical option, we've found plenty of those too!
To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below to find what you're looking for:
Inflatable pool floats
1. Funboy Giant Luxury Inflatable Yacht Pool Float
If drinking champagne on a yacht is on your summer bucket list, it may not be as hard to check off as you think! Two people can comfortably fit on this yacht pool float that comes with a reinforced cooler and cup holders.
2. SunnyLife Luxe Unicorn Float
For those looking for a mystical pool accessory, consider this unicorn float. It can hold up to two adults and has colorful detailing to add a pop of color to any summer day.
3. Intex Flamingo Inflatable Float
This flamingo pool float is great for any poolside photo sessions! It’s budget-friendly and perfect for the whole family.
4. Intex Watermelon Inflatable Island Float
If you love eating watermelon in the summer, then you’ll totally enjoy lounging in this eye-catching watermelon float. It's designed to have plenty of room for two to three adults.
5. BigMouth Ice Pop Pool Float
This red, white and blue popsicle float will remind you of your favorite summer dessert. This is perfect for the Fourth of July and beyond.
6. Funboy Rainbow Cloud Daybed Pool Float
This inflatable rainbow cloud daybed float is as Instagram-worthy as it gets! You can share the spacious lounging area with friends, or simply relax all on your own.
7. Funboy Inflatable Rainbow Pool Float
If the day bed is too big for your space, consider this fun rainbow float raft from the same brand. It’s the perfect way to add a pop of color without taking up too much space.
8. Jasonwell Giant Inflatable Mermaid Tail Pool Float
Calling all aspiring mermaids — this float's for you! This one comes in both pink and turquoise, and it has some rave reviews from customers.
9. Luxy Float Giant Inflatable Pineapple Pool Float
If you love pineapples, you can’t go wrong with this giant inflatable pool float that resembles your favorite fruit.
10. Swimline Inflatable Rosé Wine Bottle Pool Float
Who says you can’t have your wine and lounge on it too? This inflatable rosé wine bottle float is chic, fun and comes with a convenient cup holder for your favorite beverage.
11. BigMouth Giant Avocado Pool Float
If you can’t stop eating avocado toast, you’re bound to enjoy this giant avocado pool float this summer.
12. Frontgate Oyster Shell Float
You’ll feel like a queen in this oyster shell float — and you’ll look like one too!
13. Funboy Giant Luxury Inflatable Fun Ski Float
If you can’t ride a real jet ski, get the next best thing: this trendy jet ski pool float from Fun Boy.
14. SunnyLife Glitter Pool Ring
For those who enjoy rocking a little sparkle from time to time, you’ll love lounging in this glittery pool ring.
15. GoPong Floating Beer Pong Table Pool Lounge
If you're 21 or older, you need to give this Beer Pong floating table a try. The spacious inflatable comes with 10 cups for each side, six beer pong balls and sideline cup holders.
16. Funboy Inflatable Jungle Pool Tube
To add some greenery to your pool setup, consider this jungle-themed tube that features a fun banana leaf pattern.
17. BigMouth Gigantic Donut Pool Float
Don't worry, there's a float for donut lovers too! This large donut pool float is colorful, fun and the perfect way to enjoy a day at the beach or pool.
18. Joyin Giant Inflatable Pizza Slice Pool Float
For those who enjoy a slice of pizza, consider lounging on one too!
19. SunnyLife Cherry Float
Soak up the sun with this sweet inflatable double cherry float. It would make for a great photo and it’s currently 30% off.
20. Funboy Butterfly Pool Float
This butterfly float is larger than life! It comes in a colorful pattern that resembles a sunset and would make for a perfect Instagram shot.
Swimming floats
1. SwimWays Floating Swim Hammock
If you’re looking for something a little more practical than a unicorn float, consider this floating hammock that allows you to stay comfortably submerged in the water while soaking up the sun.
2. Aqua 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock Inflatable Pool Float
This four-in-one float acts as a water hammock, drifter, lounge chair and an exercise saddle.
3. Intex Inflatable King Kool Pool Lounge
For a colorful lounging option, this Intex float may be the choice for you. It has a built-in cup holder for refreshing drinks, an armrest and a backrest for extra comfort.
4. Intex Sit 'N Float Inflatable Lounge
If you’re looking for back support but don’t need the footrest, try these “sit ‘n float” loungers. They allow you to sit comfortably while your feet are free to float in the water.
5. Intex Rockin' Inflatable Lounge
For a rockin’ option, consider this Intex float that provides a comfortable structure for easy lounging.
6. Aqua Campania Ultimate 2-in-1 Recliner Lounge
If you enjoy tanning in the pool, you’ll love this float that has an adjustable backrest. This float also comes with an attachable caddy to hold drinks, snacks or other personal items while you spend time in the water.
Pool floats for kids
1. Pool Central Inflatable Children's Pool Boat Raft
This mini boat raft for kids is perfect for ages 3 to 6 years old. It’s decorated with friendly sea creatures and has grip ropes for your little one to hold.
2. Joyin Inflatable Unicorn & Flamingo Pool Float
This adorable set of mini unicorn and flamingo pool floats is great for any kiddos who love everything covered in sparkles.
3. SunnyLife Baby Unicorn Float
If you have a toddler, this baby unicorn float might just win them over with its colorful and comfortable design.
4. GoFloats Flamingo Jr Pool Float Party Tube
For a pretty and pink option, go for this mini flamingo pool float. It’s budget-friendly and great for ages 6 to 12 years old.
5. Pool Central Children's Inflatable Hippo Swimming Pool Rider
This hippo float will keep your child entertained for hours. It includes sturdy handles for a secure ride and comes decorated in a cute fish pattern with a cartoon-like hippo face.
6. SwimWays Baby Spring Float Activity Center with Canopy
This baby-friendly float comes with a variety of toys and a removable canopy for sun protection. Plus, this float has almost 1,500 positive reviews from verified Amazon shoppers.
7. Kidpar 4-Piece Inflatable Fruit Pool Floats
If you're looking to get a little bit more bang for your buck, consider this set of four swimming tubes for kids. They come in four different fruit patterns — and you can’t beat the price!
8. Big Summer Inflatable Pirate Boat Pool Float
Calling all pirates! This boat pool float is ideal for children 3 to 7 years old. It includes a built-in squirt gun and an inflatable pirate flag for imaginative play all summer long.
9. Topwon Inflatable Airplane Kids Swimming Float
If they can’t fly in a private jet, at least they can play in one! This inflatable airplane float promises durability and great buoyancy support for a fun-filled day in the sun.
