35 Instagram-worthy pool floats to enjoy this summer

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Decorative pool floats have become quite the trend over the years, and it seems like they're becoming more extravagant and popular than ever. These days, you can't go on social media without seeing someone lounging around on a giant unicorn float!

If you want to get in on the fun with an Instagram-worthy float, look no further! Below you'll find the trendiest and coolest floats of the summer, from a rainbow cloud daybed to a pizza slice pool float. If you're less interested in hanging out on an inflatable flamingo and want a more practical option, we've found plenty of those too!

To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below to find what you're looking for:

Inflatable pool floats

If drinking champagne on a yacht is on your summer bucket list, it may not be as hard to check off as you think! Two people can comfortably fit on this yacht pool float that comes with a reinforced cooler and cup holders.

For those looking for a mystical pool accessory, consider this unicorn float. It can hold up to two adults and has colorful detailing to add a pop of color to any summer day.

This flamingo pool float is great for any poolside photo sessions! It’s budget-friendly and perfect for the whole family.

If you love eating watermelon in the summer, then you’ll totally enjoy lounging in this eye-catching watermelon float. It's designed to have plenty of room for two to three adults.

This red, white and blue popsicle float will remind you of your favorite summer dessert. This is perfect for the Fourth of July and beyond.

This inflatable rainbow cloud daybed float is as Instagram-worthy as it gets! You can share the spacious lounging area with friends, or simply relax all on your own.

If the day bed is too big for your space, consider this fun rainbow float raft from the same brand. It’s the perfect way to add a pop of color without taking up too much space.

Calling all aspiring mermaids — this float's for you! This one comes in both pink and turquoise, and it has some rave reviews from customers.

If you love pineapples, you can’t go wrong with this giant inflatable pool float that resembles your favorite fruit.

Who says you can’t have your wine and lounge on it too? This inflatable rosé wine bottle float is chic, fun and comes with a convenient cup holder for your favorite beverage.

If you can’t stop eating avocado toast, you’re bound to enjoy this giant avocado pool float this summer.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

You’ll feel like a queen in this oyster shell float — and you’ll look like one too!

If you can’t ride a real jet ski, get the next best thing: this trendy jet ski pool float from Fun Boy.

For those who enjoy rocking a little sparkle from time to time, you’ll love lounging in this glittery pool ring.

If you're 21 or older, you need to give this Beer Pong floating table a try. The spacious inflatable comes with 10 cups for each side, six beer pong balls and sideline cup holders.

To add some greenery to your pool setup, consider this jungle-themed tube that features a fun banana leaf pattern.

Don't worry, there's a float for donut lovers too! This large donut pool float is colorful, fun and the perfect way to enjoy a day at the beach or pool.

For those who enjoy a slice of pizza, consider lounging on one too!

Soak up the sun with this sweet inflatable double cherry float. It would make for a great photo and it’s currently 30% off.

This butterfly float is larger than life! It comes in a colorful pattern that resembles a sunset and would make for a perfect Instagram shot.

Swimming floats

If you’re looking for something a little more practical than a unicorn float, consider this floating hammock that allows you to stay comfortably submerged in the water while soaking up the sun.

This four-in-one float acts as a water hammock, drifter, lounge chair and an exercise saddle.

For a colorful lounging option, this Intex float may be the choice for you. It has a built-in cup holder for refreshing drinks, an armrest and a backrest for extra comfort.

If you’re looking for back support but don’t need the footrest, try these “sit ‘n float” loungers. They allow you to sit comfortably while your feet are free to float in the water.

For a rockin’ option, consider this Intex float that provides a comfortable structure for easy lounging.

If you enjoy tanning in the pool, you’ll love this float that has an adjustable backrest. This float also comes with an attachable caddy to hold drinks, snacks or other personal items while you spend time in the water.

Pool floats for kids

This mini boat raft for kids is perfect for ages 3 to 6 years old. It’s decorated with friendly sea creatures and has grip ropes for your little one to hold.

This adorable set of mini unicorn and flamingo pool floats is great for any kiddos who love everything covered in sparkles.

If you have a toddler, this baby unicorn float might just win them over with its colorful and comfortable design.

For a pretty and pink option, go for this mini flamingo pool float. It’s budget-friendly and great for ages 6 to 12 years old.

This hippo float will keep your child entertained for hours. It includes sturdy handles for a secure ride and comes decorated in a cute fish pattern with a cartoon-like hippo face.

This baby-friendly float comes with a variety of toys and a removable canopy for sun protection. Plus, this float has almost 1,500 positive reviews from verified Amazon shoppers.

If you're looking to get a little bit more bang for your buck, consider this set of four swimming tubes for kids. They come in four different fruit patterns — and you can’t beat the price!

Calling all pirates! This boat pool float is ideal for children 3 to 7 years old. It includes a built-in squirt gun and an inflatable pirate flag for imaginative play all summer long.

If they can’t fly in a private jet, at least they can play in one! This inflatable airplane float promises durability and great buoyancy support for a fun-filled day in the sun.

For more recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!