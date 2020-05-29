13 fun outdoor toys and games the kids will enjoy all summer long

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Looking for some kid-friendly tips on how to have fun at home this summer?

Lifestyle expert Meredith Sinclair, the author of "Well Played" has some advice on how to give your backyard an upgrade with games and toys for the kids.

The best part? Most of these games and toys work great for social distancing if you're looking for something fun to do with neighbors or friends outside your "quarantine bubble." Give them a try and get ready to have backyard fun all summer long.

This fun, four-person game combines four square and volleyball for a brand-new game. The individual squares help keep players apart, and the game pops up easily for quick transport. The adjustable height means it works for any player too.

Already including paints and brushes, this inflatable easel is ready to go the minute you are. Your little one can easily paint on the plastic surface, which can be easily hosed down when you're ready for a new masterpiece.

This game is like a cross between lacrosse and playing catch. Squeeze the tube and the ball flies up in the air, accompanied by a fun popping noise, and the other player will attempt to catch it! Made of plastic, it's easy to clean, and Sinclair pointed out that the players rarely touch the ball directly.

Upgrade a medieval hobby with this plastic jousting set! Balance yourself on the base, and then break out the boppers! Perfect for getting some energy out, it's fun for kids of all ages.

This game tests your reflexes in a combination of soccer and tetherball. Perfect for individual play, kids can test their skills without having to worry about chasing down a soccer ball!

This portable badminton set allows you to turn any part of your yard into a court! With light-up birdies that allow you to play at night and a simple set-up, you can play anytime, anywhere.

Even without a pool, you can spend plenty of time in the water this summer with an inflatable pool. The size for this one ranges from kid-size to adult-size and the fun patterns are sure to match anyone's tastes. Really durable and portable, they'll last for many summers to come.

This gigantic sprinkler is sure to be a hit with kids! Sinclair joked that her 18-year-old asked why he couldn't have the sprinkler as a child; easy to set up, your kids will be splashing around in no time!

This fun splash mat from Target lets kids be active while staying cool! Fill it up with water, and kids will have the time of their lives splashing, sliding and jumping around.

If you're lucky enough to have a pool in your backyard, this drink station means you'll never get out of the water! Fill it with ice and your beverages of choice.

Live out your travel dreams at home with this pool float, shaped like a fancy private jet!

Hoda joked that she'd love to buy this giant golf cart float, which has room for two and comes with a fringed canopy, for TODAY's own Carson Daly!

"That golf cart is so cool," Jenna agreed. "Carson would love it!"

Get active in the pool with this paddle ball set! With LED lights that allow it to work day or night, this waterproof set is great for getting some exercise in.

