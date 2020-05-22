Create a fun staycation with these kid-friendly swimming pools

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Built-in pools can be expensive and while many of us wish we had one to keep our kid's preoccupied during a time like this, there are plenty of other options to have fun this summer.

This summer, consider a kiddie pool for the little ones to cool off on those hot days after a round of backyard games.

They're cost-effective, easy to assemble and all you need is a little bit of outdoor space and a water hose. From trendy flamingo swimming pools to Disney themed kiddie pools, there's bound to be an option on our list that will work for your family!

No matter how big your yard is or how high or low your budget is, below are some of the best swimming pools for kids on market.

For a simple cost-effective option, the Intex Crystal Blue Inflatable Pool is perfect for kids ages 2 and up. It's 6.5 inches deep, and while many reviewers enjoy this kiddie pool for its durability, it comes with repair patches in case there are any accidents. Amazon's No. 1 bestselling inflatable pool has over 1,000 positive verified reviews.

If you're looking for a colorful pool with built-in shade, consider the Intex rainbow arch pool. It has critters displayed on the base and built-in sprinklers to keep your little ones cool.

Bring a tropical getaway right to your backyard. If you're looking for an inflatable pool that both kids and adults will love, you can't go wrong with this banana leaf print pool. It can fit up to three adults and is also available in watermelon and blue gingham print.

If your little ones can't get enough of "Frozen," they'll love playing in this inflatable kiddie pool. It comes with fun features like a snowflake ring toss with Olaf and a magical archway that includes built-in sprinklers to spray your kids as they slide into Arendelle.

For those of you who have toddlers, this baby pool by Intex is a great way to cool off your child in the summer. It holds up to 22 gallons of water, has a soft inflatable floor and has a colorful striped design.

If you don't want to deal with blowing up an inflatable pool every time your kids want to take a swim, the Intex Square Frame Kiddle Pool is great. It's easy to set up, holds up to 89 gallons of water, and made of durable vinyl made to resistant any rips and tears.

This eye-catching watermelon themed kiddie pool will look cute in your backyard and it's versatile too. You can use it as a pool or even a ball pit or sandbox, so it's great to keep your child entertained with a variety of activities this summer.

What child wouldn't love a Candy Land wonderland to play in all summer long? This fun inflatable pool is decorated to the nines with colorful lollipops, jellybeans and gummies. It includes built-in sprinklers to keep your kids cool while playing in the sun and six plastic balls to slide down the rails and into the pool.

Protecting your children from the sun can be a challenge, but it's an important one. To make your life a bit easier, consider this sun shade pool from Intex. It features a detachable overhead sunshade that's helpful for protecting your little one from the harsh rays.

For the even smaller tots, this canopy pool is a great option. It has a removable shade with UPF 50 protection and conveniently folds up into a carrying bag.

Fashion brand Lily Pulitzer also makes a vibrant pink flamingo pool the kids are bound to love. The pool feature the brand's signature pattern throughout the interior and its large size will get the kids excited.

This pool will bring the water park right to your backyard! It's lightweight, portable, and encourages creative play with its inflatable harbor that includes a lighthouse, rainbow and coral stack. The Banzai Splashville Water Park Pool also comes with three toy boats for your little one to sail around.

This above ground pool is perfect for the whole family! It's eight feet wide, 2.5 feet deep and holds over 600 gallons of water.

For those looking for a quick and easy setup, consider this snapset swimming pool which requires no tools or inflating. It can hold over 200 gallons of water and is decorated with cartoon-like dinosaurs on the outside of the pool.

If you're someone that considers your dog one of your children, then you need to buy them this portable dog swimming pool for him or her to cool off this summer. It comes in three different sizes to accommodate any dog size and conveniently folds up into a carrying case when you're not using it.

This pop-up pool is great for those looking to take the pool on the go. It's made of a super lightweight material that can hold more than enough water and has a UV protected canopy. This is ideal for children 9-months-old and older.

The Bestway Candyville Playtime Pool is practical for hot days and resembles a classic peppermint candy. It can hold up to 7 gallons of water so your baby can splash around and the sidewalls make it easy for you to monitor their play.

For a pretty and pink option, go for this ice cream themed kiddie pool. It's easy to set up and can be blown up in minutes with a pump or by mouth.

