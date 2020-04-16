15 yard games to enjoy outside while social distancing

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

After several weeks of social distancing and staying in quarantine, it's important to get some fresh air every once in a while. One way you can get active and enjoy some sunshine is by playing yard games right in the safety of your own backyard.

If you're looking for new ways to pass the time outside, we've compiled a list of the best yard games. From Spikeball to lawn darts, there's bound to be at least one option on our list that strikes your fancy!

Kan Jam is an upgraded version of frisbee that requires good aim and a tad more patience. It's similar to a game of cornhole, but played with a disc instead of bean bags. The object of the game is to score points as a team by throwing the disc in the goal. If you're up for a challenge, this is the game for you!

Spikeball, which is a unique combo of volleyball and four square, is a great game to play in the yard, at the beach or even in your basement! Both teams of two serve and hit the ball off the net for a series of volleys until one team reaches 21 points. This set comes with one frame and net, three balls and an inflation needle.

Bocce ball is an easy but fun and competitive game for the whole family to enjoy. This set from Franklin Sports comes with eight all-weathered molded bocce balls, one scoring jack and a carrying bag.

Badminton is a classic! This Champion Sports family set comes with a badminton pole set and net, four steel rackets, four nylon birdies and more.

Cornhole is another traditional but entertaining game you can play outdoors all year round! The boards in this particular set are meant to be durable, scratch-resistant and have foldable wooden legs.

If you're really looking to get adventurous in your backyard, you need to check out this human inflatable bumper bubble ball! The game is played similarly to soccer, but you're also carrying a large inflatable ball on your shoulders as you bump, roll and flip down the field.

Lawn darts is an easy but entertaining game to bring along to your picnic while social distancing. You need two or four people to play and it comes with two targets, two red darts and two blue darts. You score points based on where the dart lands inside the target, and the team that reaches 21 points wins the game!

These large dominos are just as nice to look at as they are to play with since they're made out of solid pine wood. Each set comes with a drawstring bag to hold all 28 dominoes for easy storage.

This giant wooden yard dice is an exciting way to play some of your favorite classic dice games. This set comes with six large dice and a storage bag for you to take them wherever you want!

Pass The Pigs is a classic dice game with a new twist! Each player tosses the pigs and they gain or lose points depending on how they land. Whoever reaches 100 points first wins the game.

If you're not opposed to spending a little extra money, this lawn game can offer some larger-than-life fun. It's machine-cut from beautiful heirloom-quality maple wood, and there are even customization options available.

LadderBall is really easy to play but will definitely get your friends and family member's competitive juices flowing! Both teams stand 25 inches away from the ladder and toss the bolas to score points by landing on the ladder’s bars. The first player or team to reach 21 points wins.

Giant Jenga is an upgraded (and larger) version of the game we all know and love. It comes with 54 massive hardwood blocks, and you can play this game with one or more people!

If you enjoy playing a traditional game of darts, you should give archery a try! This set comes with an easy-to-string recurve bow, three arrows, a paper target and more.

Bring the bowling alley right to your front yard with this set of wooden lawn bowling pins and balls. Since you'll probably be most successful playing this on a hard surface, we recommend playing this on your driveway or porch.

