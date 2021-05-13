Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Picture this: It's a hot summer afternoon and you're wishing there was an easy way to relax and cool down.

There's an inflatable pool for that.

Once only available for toddlers with parents patient enough to drag out the hose and fill it up, inflatable pools have gotten a major upgrade in recent years. The newer options have gotten much bigger and easier to keep filled and ready — and during the pandemic, much more popular, according to pool expert at Leslie's Pools, Tracy Dick.

"Right now, it's all about availability," Dick told Shop TODAY. "Because of the effects of the pandemic, in-ground and above-ground pools are harder to come by. Many pool builders are booked out until next year, and the above-ground pool market is severely depleted, so most people looking to enjoy the water are left with limited options."

Dick says inflatable pools are a great temporary solution that are easy to take up or down. They're also way more affordable.

"Instead of spending tens of thousands of dollars on an in-ground pool," said Dick, "you can enjoy an inflatable option for as little as a couple hundred dollars."

Though, Dick says caring for an inflatable pool still requires some work and recommends tools like a portable pool vacuum, brushes and nets and sanitizer.

"Because inflatable pools are generally smaller, they can actually require more attention because they exhaust sanitizer at a higher rate due to a higher body-to-water ratio and decreased circulation," Dick explained, advising that inflatable pool users test their water at least weekly and refer to their pool's owner's manual for proper water balance requirements, utilizing the chemicals and sanitizer necessary to care for your particular type of pool.

And, when it's time to set up your inflatable pool, Dick says to find an area large enough that is free of rocks, sticks or other materials that could puncture the pool.

Here are 12 picks for inflatable backyard pools suitable for grown-ups and kids alike.

This affordable pool with built-in seats went viral on TikTok recently and quickly sold-out, and just may have amplified the large inflatable pool craze.

Comfortable extra-wide walls and a drain plug for easy storage, this family-sized inflatable pool has it all.

This soft-sided pool includes a pump, hoses and ground-cloth, making it a simple all-in-one option for those who want an inflatable pool that will stay around a little longer.

Inflatable and heart-shaped, this pool can fit 2-3 adults comfortably and holds up to 12 gallons of water.

With its fun palm leaf pattern and easy-set-up air valve, this inflatable pool is perfect for turning your back yard into an oasis.

This inflatable above-ground pool comes with everything you need for backyard pool success, from a ladder to a filter.

This simple rectangular pool is made of durable and puncture-resistant materials and includes a drain plug for easy water drainage.

The cushioned seats and backrests and durable puncture-proof material of this inflatable pool make it great for backyard splashing. It also has two cupholders, perfect for summer cocktails.

This No. 1 bestseller on Amazon has about 10 feet of space and two air-cushioned backrests, making it the perfect choice for you to relax while the kids enjoy the rest of the pool.

This inflatable pool has a 5-star rating on Amazon and comfortably holds up to two adults and four kids for the perfect backyard pool party.

This durable inflatable pool can be drained and deflated using a garden hose and sets up easily in 10 minutes.

Ready in for water in just 10 minutes, this Intex inflatable pool is available in three sizes allowing it to be customized to fit your backyard perfectly.

