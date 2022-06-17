15 outdoor furniture deals on Amazon to shop ahead of Prime Day — starting at $17

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With the official start of summer just around the corner, plenty of us are looking forward to unwinding outside. Whether you have a backyard fit for entertaining or a balcony you want to perch out on at night, sprucing up your outdoor space can help to channel those blissful summer vibes you've been waiting for.

From affordable swaps for your existing seating arrangement to patio umbrellas that can keep the whole family in the shade, we found a few deals on outdoor patio furniture and accessories that are almost too good to pass up on. Good news for folks who love fast shipping (and who doesn't?) — these deals are all on Amazon, so if you have Amazon Prime you can get your hands on everything in as little as two days.

Keep reading to shop deals on lounge chairs, fire pits, outdoor pillows and more.

Amazon outdoor patio furniture and accessory deals

If you have a large canopy in your backyard, now's your chance to save on some top-rated curtains to elevate the look. They're on sale for 30% off right now, which brings the price under $30.

This smokeless fire pit uses wood pellets to burn and at 13-inches high, it's barely taller than a bottle of wine. It's on sale for 10% off right now, but you can also apply a coupon at checkout to snag an extra 5% discount.

If you're tight on space, take advantage of a 15% markdown on this simple table. The fuss-free design and glass top help it blend into any space.

Add some ambience to your backyard setup with these vintage-inspired string lights. They're suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, and the brand says the bulbs are waterproof.

Add a pop of color to your seating arrangement with these fun throw pillows! This striped set won't run you more than $30, thanks to a 47% discount.

This 9-foot umbrella has a 4.6-star rating and is on sale for 70% off of the original price right now, which means you can save over $120 when you add it to your cart.

Outdoor seating, but make it functional. These wooden planters include a removable bench for someone to pop a squat during family gatherings, but also leaves plenty of space for some greenery.

Another fun but functional touch you can add to your outdoor space, this pouf ottoman adds some texture to your set up but also acts as an extra seat. The 4.5-star rated ottoman is on sale for 10% off right now in several different colors, including navy.

If you prefer the look of an offset patio umbrella, this 10-foot style might please your eye and your wallet. A 15% discount brings the price down to just $77 from $90, and you can even score the base for 5% off with your purchase.

If you really want to kick back and relax, a zero-gravity lounger can help stimulate a feeling of weightlessness. You can snag this highly-rated style for 15% off right now or snag a set of two for 21% off.

This propane-burning firebowl has over 11,600 verified five-star ratings from shoppers that love how easy it is to both assemble and use. The propane burner means it can give off heat on chilly nights but won't release any of the smoke that a wood-burning fire does.

Create a shaded spot to hang out in your own backyard with this pop-up canopy. Right now, you can save over $15 on the largest style when you grab the black color, or apply a coupon at checkout to save $10 on the white style.

You can enjoy $30 worth of savings on this furniture set right now, which includes two chairs and a sleek glass table. It's the perfect setup for an outdoor date night!

These chairs are made from acacia wood, and the brand says they're perfect for outdoor use. You can save over $40 on the set right now, and you'll just need to coat them in teak oil every so often to keep your investments looking pristine.

This wicker furniture set is on sale for less than $300 right now, but you can save another $10 when you apply a coupon at checkout. According to the brand, the chairs can support up to 330 pounds and are sealed with a waterproof coating.

