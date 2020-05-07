Ready to relax? Why you should consider a 'zero gravity' recliner this summer

The chair is designed to gradually recline by 160 degrees into an ergonomic position, which is helped by the "S" shaped backing and elastic cords that shift to support your body weight.

If you're looking for other color options, this similar set from FDW also has rave reviews.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

The general concept behind zero gravity chairs is to "create a feeling of weightlessness," Knauf told us. "When the force of gravity is taken off of the spine, it provides our body a feeling of relaxation."

As most of us have found ourselves in an uncomfortable home office setup these past few months, we may be putting more pressure on our spine than we realize. "With extended periods of sitting, 'micro trauma' — or slow, repetitive compressive forces from gravity — reduce the motion and function of the spine, while promoting muscle tightness and spasms, which lead to pain," Knauf said.

Amazon customers seem to be a fan of the relaxing feeling, as the Best Choice chairs have amassed more than 5,000 reviews — 2,500 of which are five-star reviews from verified purchasers.

"Oh my word! So comfortable, portable, seemingly durable," one verified purchaser wrote. "An excellent find for enjoying the outdoors in comfort. I like that they fold up and can be stored away in unfavorable conditions."

Even if you prefer to leave your chairs outside for the duration of the summer season, both the textilene fabric and steel frame are water and UV-resistant.

"This is the second summer for these chairs. I surprised at how well they've held up. I leave them outside in the sun and rain," another reviewer wrote of the chair's weather-resistant properties, calling them a "great find."

It's important that when we take the time to relax during the summer, we do it with our bodies in mind (and maybe a drink in hand).

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!