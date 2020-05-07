Ready to relax? Why you should consider a 'zero gravity' recliner this summer

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Summer is quickly approaching, and we're all likely to be spending more time in our own backyards this year. Whether you prefer to soak up some sun poolside or would rather catch some fresh air in the shade, you'll want to do so comfortably.
We all have that trusted beach chair we pull out year after year when the season arrives, but it might be time to upgrade to something more comfortable. Whenever you're sitting for prolonged periods of time, you might be more prone to back pain — so experts say it makes sense to invest in a chair that is ergonomically designed.
"It is important to stay mindful of ergonomics and posture," Dr. Steve Knauf, director of chiropractic and compliance for The Joint Chiropractic, told Shop TODAY. "Studies have shown the significance of improper ergonomics leading to increased mechanical loads that contribute to chronic low back pain."
When it comes to ergonomic lounge chairs, it looks like zero gravity recliners are becoming all the rage. Searches for "best zero gravity chairs" increased by 170% last month, so if you've been looking to upgrade your relaxation game this summer, these bestselling zero gravity recliners should be on your radar.
Best Choice Zero Gravity Lounge Chair
The chair is designed to gradually recline by 160 degrees into an ergonomic position, which is helped by the "S" shaped backing and elastic cords that shift to support your body weight.
If you're looking for other color options, this similar set from FDW also has rave reviews.
FDW Zero Gravity Chair
The general concept behind zero gravity chairs is to "create a feeling of weightlessness," Knauf told us. "When the force of gravity is taken off of the spine, it provides our body a feeling of relaxation."
As most of us have found ourselves in an uncomfortable home office setup these past few months, we may be putting more pressure on our spine than we realize. "With extended periods of sitting, 'micro trauma' — or slow, repetitive compressive forces from gravity — reduce the motion and function of the spine, while promoting muscle tightness and spasms, which lead to pain," Knauf said.
Amazon customers seem to be a fan of the relaxing feeling, as the Best Choice chairs have amassed more than 5,000 reviews — 2,500 of which are five-star reviews from verified purchasers.
"Oh my word! So comfortable, portable, seemingly durable," one verified purchaser wrote. "An excellent find for enjoying the outdoors in comfort. I like that they fold up and can be stored away in unfavorable conditions."
Even if you prefer to leave your chairs outside for the duration of the summer season, both the textilene fabric and steel frame are water and UV-resistant.
"This is the second summer for these chairs. I surprised at how well they've held up. I leave them outside in the sun and rain," another reviewer wrote of the chair's weather-resistant properties, calling them a "great find."
It's important that when we take the time to relax during the summer, we do it with our bodies in mind (and maybe a drink in hand).
