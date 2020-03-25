Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Back pain can be unforgiving, and it's no secret that sitting for extended periods of time can worsen the situation. Sometimes, it can be unavoidable. For those who have recently started working from home, sitting at the kitchen table or in the office chair you've had for years can certainly take its toll on your back.
If you've been propping yourself up with a pillow for extra lumbar support, it might be time to consider another option. While consulting a chiropractor or physical therapist may not be accessible at the moment, investing in a seat cushion might help provide temporary relief.
There is an overwhelming amount of cushions for back support available online, so we asked an expert for their thoughts.
"It's important to understand that cushions are not the first go-to to treat or prevent back pain. That said, a cushion should work to help support your body, and not push it into new positions that themselves might be uncomfortable," said Dr. Eric Robertson, a physical therapist and spokesperson for the American Physical Therapy Association.
If you're looking for a comfortable cushion that's backed by rave reviews, the ComfiLife Premium Comfort Seat Cushion has amassed over 6,300 verified five-star ratings on Amazon. It is meant to contour to the natural shape of the body and works to promote a healthy posture while sitting, according to its product description.
ComfiLife Premium Comfort Seat Cushion
The brand says the cushion is ergonomically designed to provide support and comfort by taking pressure off the tailbone while sitting on hard surfaces. Other features, such as the non-slip bottom, keep the cushion from sliding so you can rest comfortably all day.
"I’ve only been using this for three days so far and I already feel relief," one verified purchaser wrote. "I sit at a desk all day for work and this cushion has helped to reduce the numbness feeling around my tailbone."
The soft removable cover on the cushion features an attached handle for easy transport, so you can take it with you on long road trips or even to sporting events to help prevent back pain. This was useful for one reviewer who noted that the cushion "helped a lot for longer sitting times."
For optimal ways of promoting back relief, Robertson suggests coupling the use of a cushion with several other lifestyle changes.
"I would recommend taking frequent breaks, changing positions often, like trial standing and sitting, using different chairs, and taking small stretch and walk breaks in addition to the possibility of trying out a cushion," Robertson said.
For more stories like this, check out:
- Having trouble being productive at home? This lap desk might help
- How to paint your nails: At-home manicure tips
- The bestselling and top-reviewed products to try this spring
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.