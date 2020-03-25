Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Back pain can be unforgiving, and it's no secret that sitting for extended periods of time can worsen the situation. Sometimes, it can be unavoidable. For those who have recently started working from home, sitting at the kitchen table or in the office chair you've had for years can certainly take its toll on your back.

If you've been propping yourself up with a pillow for extra lumbar support, it might be time to consider another option. While consulting a chiropractor or physical therapist may not be accessible at the moment, investing in a seat cushion might help provide temporary relief.

There is an overwhelming amount of cushions for back support available online, so we asked an expert for their thoughts.

"It's important to understand that cushions are not the first go-to to treat or prevent back pain. That said, a cushion should work to help support your body, and not push it into new positions that themselves might be uncomfortable," said Dr. Eric Robertson, a physical therapist and spokesperson for the American Physical Therapy Association.

If you're looking for a comfortable cushion that's backed by rave reviews, the ComfiLife Premium Comfort Seat Cushion has amassed over 6,300 verified five-star ratings on Amazon. It is meant to contour to the natural shape of the body and works to promote a healthy posture while sitting, according to its product description.