Tired of working indoors? Here's how to create an outdoor workspace

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

After weeks of working from home indoors, it might be a good decision to change up your scenery. While working from your deck or patio is possible, you'll want to make sure you're prepared with the right products to stay productive throughout the day.

TODAY asked lifestyle expert Evette Rios how to prepare for a workday outside. She recommends setting up an ergonomic seating arrangement and finding products that fix common outdoor issues —like spotty WiFi and glaring screens — to complete your outdoor home office.

Read on to see all of her must-have products for the perfect outdoor workspace.

"All of those deep seats you usually have with outdoor furniture are great for taking naps on the job but they're not ideal for putting in a full day's work," said Rios. She advises buying a wicker chair that looks decorative but is firm and comfortable enough to sit on for hours.

An outdoor dining table is an ideal hight for working, but Rios advises using a balcony table if you have a smaller patio space.

This one is crafted with acacia hardwood and finished with weather-resistant hard wax oil. It's lightweight but sturdy enough to up to hold 44 pounds of weight.

This Coleman camping table is great portable and lightweight option for an outdoor office. It features a compact design that fits into an included carry bag for easy storage. "Fold it up and put it away when you're done!" notes Rios.

"A little shine is a great thing for your Zoom calls but it may not be a great thing for your screen," said Rios. "If you can't find shade consider a glare guard." This one sticks to your screen with an adhesive back and won't sacrifice touchscreen sensitivity. It can also protect against scratches, dust, scrapes and normal signs of wear.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

One of Rios' work mantras is "ABC:" always be charging. To charge multiple devices at once she recommends using a power strip tower. This one has 10 outlets, four USB ports and a 6.5-foot retractable extension cord.

The Netgear Orbi is an outdoor WiFi extender that can broaden your internet coverage by up to 2,500 square feet. It's water-resistant to withstand rain and it can be mounted on a wall if you're looking for a more permanent option.

If you don't want to bring a WiFi extender outdoors you can plug a range extender into your wall inside. This pack of three joins your existing connection to expand the scope of your WiFi coverage.

"When you have kids at home like I do, noise isolating headphones are great for taking calls," said Rios. The Jabra Evolve2 65 Headphones have memory foam cushions that mold to the natural contour of your ear for comfort. They also feature a 37-hour battery life to eliminate the need for charging every day.

Fill this cart with drinks, glassware, ice and kitchen accessories to make taking a mid-day break a breeze. It comes in a natural finish and has unique details like a built-in beverage tub and sliding top panels that keep food and drinks safe from bugs.

This traditional farmhouse-style table has two teak benches and can seat up to eight. The frame is also sanded and smoothed to guard against warping from the elements.

Skip the chairs and go for a casual bench to add seating for those weekend barbecues. This one is made with wide planks of kiln-dried teak and it's hand-built from mildew-resistant wood.

You can spruce up your new workspace with this outdoor rug. Woven from durable polypropylene fibers, it's designed to hold its color season after season.

No outdoor area is complete without some nature to complement the scene. If you're not surrounded by trees you can use these smooth terracotta pots to plant flowers or greenery.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!