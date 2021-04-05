Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If your plans for spring and summer include spending plenty of time by the pool, grilling up feasts on the barbecue or lounging in the backyard with a good book, you'll want to make sure that your outdoor space is ready for the warmer weather.

While cute patio sets and lights can turn your backyard into an outdoor oasis, no matter how beautiful your space looks, you may have trouble truly appreciating it if you're baking in the sun. To keep you cool and protected from burns, an outdoor umbrella will be your best friend on hot summer and spring days. And thankfully, there are plenty of options to choose from that will suit every space and style.

Whether you have a small patio or a sprawling backyard, here are 13 of the best umbrellas for every type of outdoor space.

Small space umbrellas

If you have a small terrace or balcony, you'll appreciate this umbrella's unique and space-saving design. It has a half canopy, which means it can be pushed up against a wall or window.

Another half-sized option, this one is made with Sunbrella fabric, a high-quality durable material that, while more expensive than other fabrics, will last for years. You can feel confident in the high level of coverage it delivers since it's been recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation as a top choice for sun protection.

OK, so this pick isn't actually an umbrella, but this sun shade provides a similar level of coverage and is made from UV filtering fabric. Plus, it doesn't have a wide base or thick pole that will take up precious space on your patio. You can choose between a number of sizes and color and pattern options to fit your style.

Bring some fun to your outdoor space with this cute scalloped umbrella. It comes in a floral or dotted design and both feature UV-resistant fabric and a push-up lift mechanism, which makes it easy to open or close.

With a 6.5-foot diameter canopy, this umbrella is a great option for targeted sun coverage over a small table or specific area of your yard. The vented canopy allows air to pass through, so you won't have to worry about it tipping over on windy days. Plus, the tilt feature allows you to adjust your shade as the sun moves, without having to move the umbrella itself.

Backyard umbrellas

Made from an easy-to-clean, long-lasting and waterproof fabric, this umbrella checks all the boxes. So it's not surprising that it's a favorite among reviewers with an average 4.5-star rating from more than 21,000 reviews. Many people said they love the bold color and quality of the material.

The outdoor fun doesn't have to end as soon as the sun goes down. This 10-foot umbrella will provide sun coverage throughout the day and bright light at night, thanks to the built-in solar-powered LED lights. It comes in 10 colors, like navy stripe and sky blue.

If you're searching for a reliable option that won't break the bank, look no further than this highly rated umbrella. It's water- and fade-resistant, so it's built to last. And you'll have no issues getting it set up, thanks to the crank system and push-button tilt.

Keep cool even on the hottest of days with this 10-foot cantilever umbrella. The tilt mechanism makes it the perfect choice for covering a large area and the weather-resistant fabric and durable steel ribbing make it sturdy enough to stand up against summer storms.

Bring a bohemian vibe to your backyard with this fun, fringed umbrella. It's just the canopy, so don't forget to grab a frame and pole as well.

No matter what the temperature is outside, you'll be nice and cool with this umbrella that doubles as a mister. It connects to your hose to provide immediate relief from the heat. The canopy material is water and fade resistant, so you won't have to worry about the mist causing wear and tear.

This extra-large umbrella provides 15-feet of shade, meaning you can invite a friend over for a socially distanced meetup and you'll both be able to stay out of the sun. The crank allows you to close or open the umbrella in just five seconds total.

Whether you want to eat, work or lounge in the backyard, you'll be able to do it all with this six-piece patio set. It includes a glass table, chairs and an umbrella. It's lightweight, so it's easy to move around, whether you want it next to the pool so you can send emails as the kids swim or closer to the barbecue for a family dinner.

