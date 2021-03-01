Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The work-from-home lifestyle has become part of many people’s everyday lives. No matter where you get your job done, whether it’s a converted bedroom that your now-gone college kid used to sleep in or at your dining room table, there are a few easy (and affordable) ways to spruce up any home office space.

Along with finding the perfect ergonomic chair and desk, the next step to loving your home office is by adding a personal touch — and a new rug is a super quick way to do just that. This decorative element can add a bit of playful pattern and soft cozy comfort under your feet. The best part about getting a new office rug, though, is that there are literally thousands of rugs in all shapes, sizes and patterns to suit your personal style and home aesthetic.

We rounded up 12 of the best home office rugs to bring a splash of personality to your work-from-home space.

Best home office rugs under $100

This bright teal ombre rug adds a fun, modern pop of color to any office. The fringe tassels on the rug could be an issue if you have a rolling desk chair, but this handwoven element won't pose a threat otherwise.

Amazon really does have everything, including patterned rugs. This elegant one from Nicole Miller comes in seven sizes and two colors for easy styling in your home office.

If your work-from-home space is more long and skinny, then a runner rug might be the right fit. This one features a bright, bold pattern without being too over-the-top. This patterned rug also comes in larger sizes and five different colors.

Best home office rugs under $200

This refined tufted rug is great for someone who wants a little color without committing to a more dramatic floral pattern. It also comes in three sizes to fit any office space.

Tackle the work-from-home jungle with this cheetah print rug. The rug comes in five sizes and three colors, including creme, champagne and blue. The print is sure to bring a vivacious vibe and visual texture to your space.

Marble patterns have become a major home trend, so combine it with a bold, regal color choice and you have this polyester chenille rug. The cream colored veining helps break up the darker teal and emerald.

This ultra modern rug from Kathy Kuo features a starburst pattern in a cobalt blue color on an ivory background. It also comes in two colors and three sizes to fit any home office space.

Add subtle florals to your home office with this comfortable, power-loomed rug from Shabby Chic. This one features cornflower blue and creamy white flowers, so the pattern isn’t overwhelmingly loud. Best of all, it's stain-resistant and easy to clean.

Bold patterns with toned-down color palettes are an easy way to spruce up your home office. This rug combines both ideas into one beautiful statement rug. The rug is 100 percent wool, so it will also be super soft under your feet as you work.

Best home office rugs under $300

Statement rugs are always fun if you’re willing to experiment with color and pattern. This wool rug features large, brightly colored foliage in a way that is stylish without being overbearing. It also comes in five sizes to fit almost anywhere.

Remind everyone you’re the queen of the home office with this statement rug. The round decorative element is a fun alternative to a rectangular area rug, and the scalloped honeycomb pattern on the trim are a unique touch.

The most vibrant rug on the list is this one featuring larger-than-life poppies in rich, jewel-toned colors. The hand-tufted rug comes in seven sizes and makes for a bold statement piece.

