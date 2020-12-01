Shop Today was paid by Casper, GiftCards.com, Minted, + HP to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

Working from home has become the new normal, but not many people were prepared for the rapid, pandemic-induced transition from commuting regularly to making their home a makeshift office.

We all know someone who can use a hand in creating a space more conducive to a home office. The right tools can help make the adjustment a lot easier, whether it's a new computer to help lift your business off the ground or a simple gift card to go towards essentials like food and self-care.

If you’re looking to get a jump on holiday shopping, this list of productivity-boosting gifts might be a good place to start.

Home Office Gifts

Now that your entire apartment can be used as an office space, losing things will be inevitable. These stylish pouches will come in handy when you have to take work on the go – and when you don’t have time to rummage through the bottom of your backpack to find a pen.

Is it possible that this blanket is too soft? We’re all about creating a comfortable work space, but Casper’s new organic cotton throws might just get you in the mood to snooze instead. If you can resist the urge to snuggle, make sure to add this one to your cart while Casper’s Cyber Monday extension lasts.

After hours of hard work, you deserve a much-needed break. There’s nothing wrong with a quick midday cat nap, especially when you have one of Casper’s mini pillows to rest your head on. Remember, today’s the last day you can buy one for 10% off!

Put the finishing touches on your home office with a little help from Bed Bath & Beyond. From portable desk lamps to storage box sets and smart plugs to keep digital devices charged from 9 to 5, this e-gift makes it easy to stay organized without breaking a sweat – or the bank.

During a time when having a personal computer is imperative, you can’t pass up on tremendous savings like $350 off this HP convertible laptop. Boasting up to 22 hours of battery life, this PC doubles as a tablet for convenient on-the-go use.

Working at home also means no more free use of your office’s copying machines and printers. The Pagewide Pro works at the fastest speeds and also features technology allowing you to print directly from your phone, making this gift a new at-home staple.

Productivity Boosting Gifts

A restaurant gift card is perfect for any friend who won’t admit to being addicted to Postmates. Whether it’s a quick lunch at Subway or an after-hours treat from The Cheesecake Factory, you can’t go wrong with this foodie stocking stuffer or a last minute e-gift. And, even better 3% of the Giving Good gift card proceeds go to select charities, like Feeding America and Make-A-Wish.

Since you no longer have co-workers to remind you about that 10 a.m. meeting you completely forgot about, you should really find a way to stay organized. Minted’s clever notebooks and planners can help you stay on top of things.

This one is for all of those remote workers using their couch as a home office. Gift them with a long and relaxing spa session to relieve all of the potential back pain caused by working in bed week after week.

After gifting yourself a laptop, you can save 15% on select accessories, including this easy to use HP Pen. Whether you’re drawing, writing or computing, you’ll experience a major boost in productivity thanks to this stylus’ upgraded N-trig technology.