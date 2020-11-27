Shop Today was paid by HP to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

This year, people from all over the world are relying on technology more than ever before. With regularly scheduled family Zoom calls, new work-from-home environments, and much-needed entertainment while staying indoors, a dependable laptop has become an essential part of our everyday lives. So it’s safe to say that HP’s Black Friday sale couldn’t have come at a better time!

HP is dedicated to providing the best technology at the most affordable prices and this holiday season you can save up to 60% on select laptops, with special doorbuster deals dropping each day. You can also save 15% off select accessories and monitors with the purchase of any PC. The discounted options include a wide-ranging set of features to fulfill any user’s needs — from custom-tuned speakers for gamers and speedy processors for full-time creators to high-definition cameras for grandma who just wants to say hello!

Whether you need to stay connected or ready to upgrade your home office, HP has a laptop that’s right for you.

Save $149 on this HP convertible laptop, designed with speed, safety, and storage in mind. Video streaming is a breeze thanks to the new 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, and you can breathe easy knowing a Webcam kill switch is built-in for extra security.

If sound quality is of the utmost importance for your user experience, the HP Pavilion has got you covered with dual speakers, HP Audio Boost, and custom tuning by Bang & Olufsen experts. Take advantage of this doorbuster deal for a $200 discount.

Perfect for those late-night work days, this reliable laptop features an AMD Athlon Gold processor, 8GB memory, and extensive battery life. As one of HP’s more affordable deals, this one won’t be available for long!

Handsomely crafted from genuine leather, this folio convertible is as stylish as it is functional. Experience peak productivity with the help of unparalleled battery life, full high-definition screen resolution, and a smooth laptop-to-tablet transition.

With the power of HD Quickdrop at your fingertips, you can pair this laptop with other devices and share anything in a snap. It also includes a 17’’ FHD display and Intel Iris XE Graphics for game-changing performance.

Serious creators and gamers, listen up. This G7 notebook revolutionizes the mobile workstation with real-time rendering and up to 2TB NVMe storage. Its thinner lightweight design and scratch-resistant aluminum exterior means less worrying and more playing. Now you can grab one for 50% off.

Get all of the power and precision of a desktop in one high-performance laptop. With NVIDIA graphics and an innovative thermal cooling solution, you get unlimited play with no chance of overheating.

There’s a reason why it’s called HP Envy. Who wouldn’t want to save $150 on a laptop with incredible features like a full-size backlit keyboard, an integrated fingerprint reader, and HP BIOS Recovery software?

Perfect for anyone working through their Netflix queue, this HP Pavilion keeps its users entertained with micro-edge bezels, AMD Radeon Graphics, and HP Fast Charge for maximum battery life.

Accessories at an extra 15% with Purchase of PC

Keep your device safe and secure in this spacious Tech Tote, large enough to hold a 14’’ diagonal device, as well as, an optional battery pack for simple on-the-go charging.

Writing and drawing with the HP Pen is made easy with cutting-edge N-trig technology, which means better precision and improved control.

With these top-performing gaming headphones, you can say goodbye to background noise and hello to an immersive surround sound experience. The lightweight headband is comfortable enough for long-term wear, so you can enjoy the multi-dimensional audio until game over.

A long-lasting, dependable mouse is a must-have in your tech arsenal. This HP Wireless device checks all of the boxes with a contoured shape design, 2.4 GHz wireless connections, and a reliable charge for 15 months of nonstop use.

Gift yourself with an immersive viewing experience by picking up this slim 27-inch monitor, equipped with built-in fully integrated audio and FHD resolution micro-edge display for stunning picture quality.