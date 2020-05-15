7 ways to make your home office as comfortable as possible

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With more people working from home than ever before, it's important to make sure your home workspace is healthy for your back and spine.

Health and wellness expert Christine Lusita, the author of the "Right Fit Formula," virtually stopped by TODAY to talk with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about the best way to ergonomically outfit your home office.

"The key to a successful home workspace is an adjustable one. Good posture starts from the ground up," Lusita said. Read on to learn about her top 7 tips for an ergonomic home office.

These glasses shield against blue light, which is emitted by screens and phones. This helps reduce eye strain, minimize headaches and make your work-from-home experience more enjoyable.

An ergonomic mouse like this one can reduce strain on your hands and fingers during a long workday. The vertical alignment might seem strange, but encourages a more comfortable operating position, and can be easily transitioned between right and left hand use.

This adjustable keyboard system lets you set up your desk in the most comfortable way for you. The sloped but adjustable keyboard allows you to maximize the time "spent working in a neutral hand, wrist, and upper body posture," says Lusita.

This desk allows you to move between seated and standing positions quickly, without having to commit to a standing desk. Electronically powered, it can be adjusted to meet whatever height is most comfortable for you.

Keep your feet up even when you're hard at work! Lusita recommends starting "from the ground up" to make sure you have good posture, and one of the best ways to do that is with a movable footrest.

"This allows you to get all those really nice angles, from the ankle from the knee and from the hip," she said. The footrest also allows you to lean back in your chair and take full advantage of the support the chair offers.

Lusita said that a fancy chair isn't necessary, but if you're looking to splurge, this X-chair adjusts to keep every part of your body supported. If you're looking for something simpler, Lusita said to make sure you find a chair that has adjustable lumbar support.

"That fills that gap between your natural curve and the end of the chair," Lusita pointed out. "It allows you to sit back comfortably and work without strain or pain."

Even if you can't get a new chair, it's easy to support your spine with just a pillow. Just tuck a small, round pillow or rolled-up towel behind your back, find your own personal curve and lean back and relax. Jenna admitted that she's been using that exact set-up!

Lusita also recommended getting up, taking a break, and moving around a bit frequently during the workday. This exercise band is one of her go-to workout tools, since it's easy to use and can be incorporated into many simple workouts.

