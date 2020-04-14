Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Life is looking a whole lot different these days. People are finding new ways to work from home, keep up an exercise routine and social distance while also trying to stay connected. Accomplishing your daily tasks now has to be done differently, and that can seem daunting.

When it comes to staying at home more comfortably, tech expert Steve Greenberg rounded up some ingenious products that will help you stay organized, productive and active — all without leaving your house.

Greenberg stressed the importance of staying home and staying safe as we get through this together. His recommendations can help make your stay at home a little bit easier.

Make any room into a home office with a convertible desk

Greenberg recommends this compact and lightweight desk due to its versatility. It is expandable and has an adjustable height to meet all your work from home needs.

"When you're not using it, it all folds into itself," he told Shop TODAY. "You've got a space for your laptop, another spot for your smartphone and even a place for a drink. Presto! Instant work station."

Greenberg's preferred stand is currently sold out, but this similar option also has rave reviews from Amazon customers.

Use a little extra light to take your Zoom calls to the next level

Have you been jumping on what feels like an infinite number of Zoom calls for both work and social life? This rechargeable light is made specifically with video conferencing in mind.

The light can last up to 90 minutes before needing a charge.

"If you're doing video conferencing, it's a must-have," Greenberg raved. "You attach it to your laptop, flip a switch and that fill light makes a huge difference."

He noted that the device can also be attached to a tablet or a smartphone to add a little extra light to your calls.

If you need something even more portable, this clip-on ring light by Qiaya has over 1,700 five-star reviews.

Work from your couch with this handy device

This stand can help you comfortably enjoy your tablet or a good book. The DUO pillow props up your entertainment at the perfect angle.

"It's made of memory foam so if you crush it, it bounces right back," Greenberg said.

This pillow stand boasts two angles to choose from, as well as side pockets to hold any other items you need easy access to while relaxing on the couch or in bed.

Use a UV light to sanitize your phone

You can sanitize your smartphone in 10 minutes by using this UV light. The device also boasts a USB port and wireless charging capabilities.

"You put it inside, it uses UV light to clean it," Greenberg said. "Push a button and it cleans your phone."

UV light works to kill viruses and bacteria by penetrating the nucleic acid. Make sure you're using your sanitizer correctly for the best results.

Get moving while staying at home

To get a workout in while sitting in your home office, this LifeBike can give you a great cardiovascular workout. It fits under a desk, is portable and can easily be stored away in a tote bag.

This compact bike allows you to exercise during your workday and won't take up a ton of space in your home.

"We're all stuck inside, we're not getting enough exercise," Greenberg said. "This might be one solution right here, it's called LifeBike. It folds up and fits right into a little bag, unfolded you can keep it under your desk."

If you're looking for another similar option, Amazon customers have been leaving rave reviews for this desk bike by Vaunn.

