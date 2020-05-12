Brighten up your home with 12 low-maintenance indoor plants

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

While we're all practicing social distancing and staying at home, many of us have started picking up new hobbies that can be learned from the confines of our spaces. People are taking up new skills like punch needling, becoming expert puzzlers and finally learning to cook. If you're running out of ways to keep yourself busy, it might be time to add gardening to your list!

Not everyone can boast a green thumb. Keeping an indoor plant alive — let alone thriving — can be a daunting task. How do you find the right one? How often does it need to be watered? Do I keep it in the sun or shade? The list goes on.

Luckily, becoming a plant parent is a whole lot easier than you may think. According to Bloomberg and the National Gardening Association, millennials have been credited with reinvigorating the demand for houseplants in recent years by 50% — so indoor gardening is clearly as popular as ever.

If you're looking for a place to start, buying plants online can be as easy as clicking on your favorite blooms and entering your address for delivery. Here are a few popular companies that will send plants right to your door.

The Sill

The Sill aims to make finding the perfect plant as easy as possible. Plus, they offer all the tools and supplies you'll need to properly care for your new leafy friend. They also offer a virtual consultation feature that can help you learn all the tips and tricks to care for your plant. If you're feeling particularly adventurous you can try out The Sill's monthly subscription service.

This beauty will thrive in medium to bright indirect light. It's pet-friendly and only needs to be watered once every week or two. It's also known as a "prayer plant" because it raises its leaves from day to night.

If you're just starting your foray into houseplants, the philodendron is a great place to start. The plant will grow fairly quickly and likes bright indirect light the best. Get ready to watch this plant flourish!

Peperomia Obtusfolia is also known as a baby rubber plant with spoon-shaped leaves. It's pet-friendly, but do not place this plant in direct sunlight.

While you're stocking up on all these great plants, don't forget the potting mix! This mix is perfect for all your repotting needs and works particularly well for tropical plants.

Now that you have all these gorgeous plants, you'll need equally stunning pots. The Sill's plants come with a pot, but if you have other plants that need a home, check out the brand's chic and colorful options.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Bloomscape

Bloomscape grew out of five generations of greenhouse growers, so it's no wonder they've perfected delivering healthy plants to your doorstep. They also have a dedicated team ready to answer all your pressing plant questions.

This one is easy to care for and even has a pop of color! This plant has two-toned leaves and comes with a pot — and low light will be just fine.

This striking succulent is perfect for a touch of plant life in your home. It will do best in bright indirect light or full sun, though it's known for being very forgiving.

Calling all beginners — this collection is made just for you! These three small plants require such minimal care that they basically take care of themselves.

The Bouqs Company

According to its website, Bouqs Company aims to bring "romance and delight back to what was once a noble exchange: the giving and receiving of flowers." The brand also has great gifts for every occasion.

It's easy to see where the nickname "flamingo flower" came from when you look at this beauty. This plant is perfect if you're looking for some dynamic color and unique leaves.

The snake plant features green and bright yellow leaves that will add a unique touch to your plant collection and décor. It also comes with a chic metallic pot.

The purple hue and leafy stems are perfect for any home. You can also expect this plant to flower!

Terrain

Terrain has just about anything plant-related you can think of! The site features seeds, bouquets, wreaths and faux plants if the real thing isn't your style. Terrain also features bigger plants like orange trees and blueberry shrubs.

If you're looking for something bright and fun, this is the plant for you. You should avoid placing this plant in direct sunlight.

This flowering plant is easier to care for than you may think: Simply place it in bright indirect sunlight and water when the soil becomes dry. The fun leaf shape and stripes also add a special touch.

This plant will need indirect sunlight in order to flourish. Its leaf shape is unique and striking, making it a fun addition to your home. For best results, only let the soil dry slightly between watering.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!