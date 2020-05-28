35 decorative rugs that will turn any outdoor space into an oasis

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Summer is around the corner, and if you plan on spending lots of time at home, now is the perfect time to invest in your outdoor space.

From an outdoor fire pit to inflatable kiddie pools (or even a fun pool float!), there are plenty of ways to turn your backyard into an oasis. And let's not forget about revamping that outdoor living area or a patio.

One way to add texture or color to any outdoor living space is with an outdoor rug. It offers comfort, helps reduce mold or mildew in moisture-prone areas and is an easy way to upgrade that patio furniture you splurged on. So we rounded up 35 of the best outdoor rugs to spruce up your backyard this summer.

Outdoor Rugs

If you're looking for a patterned outdoor rug with neutral colors, consider this loom medallion design from Walmart. It’s available in a variety of sizes and colors if you prefer something bolder like burnt orange, yellow and gray.

For something a little bit more abstract, this funky gray area rug will fit the bill. This gray Turkish rug comes in a wide range of sizes to suit your outdoor space.

For those who want something different but don’t have an interest in a widely patterned rug, this one from Overstock is a good option. It comes in navy blue and teal.

If you’re stressed about staining your new rug, try this reversible plastic rug. It's completely stain-proof thanks to its synthetic material and it comes in almost 10 different patterns. Since it’s so lightweight you can also keep this rug rolled up in the back of your car to use for a camping trip or day at the beach.

This Moroccan-inspired patterned rug is great for high traffic areas in your outdoor space since it’s water-resistant, stain-resistant and doesn’t shed. The top-rated outdoor rug also has over 500 verified reviews on Amazon.

If you’re on the hunt for a striped outdoor rug, you’ll love this one from Wayfair. The sleek design comes in various sizes and six different colors.

Do you love pineapples? Then you’ll love this gray patterned rug emblazoned with your favorite fruit.

For a pop of color, go with this highly rated "Aloha" floral outdoor rug. It has almost 4,500 reviews on Overstock and an impressive 4.7-star rating. Reviewers say they love this rug for its vibrant colors and high quality.

If you’re looking for something simple, try this modern outdoor rug by Gertmenian. You can keep things neutral with a brown or gray or experiment with a red or blue shade.

For a chic black and white outdoor rug option, this Jill Zarin option is a great way to go. It’s stain-resistant and easy to clean.

Indoor Outdoor Rugs

If you want a rug that you can use both indoors and outdoors, there are plenty of great options. Whether you want to use it for your patio or living room, this multi-colored striped design from Walmart is the summer decor every space could use.

Add some beachy vibes to your outdoor living space with this navy and white starfish rug. Pair it with some wicker outdoor furniture and you’ll never want to leave your patio.

Designed with an angular geometric border, this beautiful rug has a low pile and comes in many different colors including a rusty red, cream, black, red, teal and taupe.

You can’t go wrong with this basic sand-colored rug from Wayfair. It’s budget-friendly and gets the job done.

We love this bohemian style rug and its reasonable price tag. It comes in both blue and ivory colors and in a variety of different sizes to fit whatever space you want.

This navy blue and white rug has a decorative design that reminds us of summer. It comes in a rectangle, square, oval shape, as well as a runner. If you’re not a huge fan of dark blue, consider the same rug in a black and white pattern.

This solid braided rug will complete your outdoor space and create the perfect aesthetic. The beautifully textured rug has over 2,000 positive reviews on RugUSA’s website and comes in colors like gray, blue and pink.

The Safavieh Courtyard Judi rug from Overstock is highly rated with almost 500 reviews. While shoppers love this rug for a variety of reasons, they especially enjoy it because it’s easy to clean with a vacuum and holds up against summer weather.

Calling all plant lovers! Anyone with a green thumb will love this botanical leaf-patterned rug to create the perfect oasis in your backyard.

For something a little different, consider this geometric black and brown rug. It’s stain-resistant and comes in different rectangular sizes.

This modern rug with tile detailing is the perfect way to complete your patio. It would pair well with any furniture and will last for years to come.

This colorful rug can be used both outdoors and indoors — but we think it would look great in your outdoor living space during the summer months. Plus, it has over 500 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Overstock.

Outdoor Area Rugs

If you’re looking to cover more space, consider a large outdoor area rug. This affordable one from Walmart looks great in a green and blue shade, but it also comes in eight other colors like orange and yellow.

Bring the tropical island right to your backyard with this palm leaf area rug. It’s affordable and fade-resistant.

If you want to make your space a little more sophisticated, this rug will be the star of the show. The colorful detailed pattern will instantly uplift the atmosphere of your backyard or patio while complementing your outdoor furniture.

For those who enjoy decorating their home with nautical items, there's this navy-blue anchor rug. It’s durable so its ideal for high traffic areas and can be used both inside or outside.

If you’re going for a more rustic aesthetic, you’ll enjoy this natural-looking area rug for your outdoor space. It’s pet- and kid-friendly thanks to the all-weather material it's made with.

Add some floral accents to your patio with this daisy print rug. It comes in three different sizes and a handful of colors, including an array of blue, red and purple.

If you’re on the hunt for a rug with fringe, this is the one for you. The ivory rug has sleek black detailing and is the perfect outdoor rug for a laid-back, beachy vibe.

Cheap Outdoor Rugs

If you're looking for a bright and cost-effective option, consider this blue and green reversible rug made by Reversible Mats. The best part? It's under $20!

This budget-friendly option from Home Depot is durable, stain-resistant and will last multiple seasons. It comes in three different colors including dark brown, dark gray and beige. Plus, it has 1,200 positive reviews on Home Depot's website.

If you're going for a trendy, tribal feel but don't want to spend a lot of money, try this bestselling outdoor rug from Amazon. It's under $60 and comes in a wide range of different patterns.

Round Outdoor Rugs

For those who are looking for a round outdoor rug, this cream and green patterned one from Amazon would look great on any patio this summer.

This colorful floral rug is another great pick. It has over 11,500 reviews and a nearly perfect rating of 4.8 on Wayfair's website.

If you want something a little less busy, go for this navy blue geometric round rug from Wayfair. The simple design is made with stain-resistant material that naturally repels moisture.

