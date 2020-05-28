35 decorative rugs that will turn any outdoor space into an oasis

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Summer is around the corner, and if you plan on spending lots of time at home, now is the perfect time to invest in your outdoor space.
From an outdoor fire pit to inflatable kiddie pools (or even a fun pool float!), there are plenty of ways to turn your backyard into an oasis. And let's not forget about revamping that outdoor living area or a patio.
One way to add texture or color to any outdoor living space is with an outdoor rug. It offers comfort, helps reduce mold or mildew in moisture-prone areas and is an easy way to upgrade that patio furniture you splurged on. So we rounded up 35 of the best outdoor rugs to spruce up your backyard this summer.
To shop this article by category, simply click on each link below:
Outdoor Rugs
1. Unique Loom Medallion Geometric Outdoor Area Rug
If you're looking for a patterned outdoor rug with neutral colors, consider this loom medallion design from Walmart. It’s available in a variety of sizes and colors if you prefer something bolder like burnt orange, yellow and gray.
2. Rugs USA Hyperion Raised Abstract Shroud Outdoor Area Rug
For something a little bit more abstract, this funky gray area rug will fit the bill. This gray Turkish rug comes in a wide range of sizes to suit your outdoor space.
3. Christopher Knight Home Preveli Outdoor Area Rug
For those who want something different but don’t have an interest in a widely patterned rug, this one from Overstock is a good option. It comes in navy blue and teal.
4. Green Decore Weaver Reversible Plastic Outdoor Area Rug
If you’re stressed about staining your new rug, try this reversible plastic rug. It's completely stain-proof thanks to its synthetic material and it comes in almost 10 different patterns. Since it’s so lightweight you can also keep this rug rolled up in the back of your car to use for a camping trip or day at the beach.
5. Unique Loom Trellis Collection Moroccan Lattice Outdoor Area Rug
This Moroccan-inspired patterned rug is great for high traffic areas in your outdoor space since it’s water-resistant, stain-resistant and doesn’t shed. The top-rated outdoor rug also has over 500 verified reviews on Amazon.
6. Beachcrest Home Halliday Outdoor Area Rug
If you’re on the hunt for a striped outdoor rug, you’ll love this one from Wayfair. The sleek design comes in various sizes and six different colors.
7. Christopher Knight Home Aldea Modern Scatter Outdoor Area Rug
Do you love pineapples? Then you’ll love this gray patterned rug emblazoned with your favorite fruit.
8. Nourison Aloha Floral Outdoor Area Rug
For a pop of color, go with this highly rated "Aloha" floral outdoor rug. It has almost 4,500 reviews on Overstock and an impressive 4.7-star rating. Reviewers say they love this rug for its vibrant colors and high quality.
9. Gertmenian Tropical Modern Outdoor Rug
If you’re looking for something simple, try this modern outdoor rug by Gertmenian. You can keep things neutral with a brown or gray or experiment with a red or blue shade.
10. Jill Zarin Outdoor Area Rug
For a chic black and white outdoor rug option, this Jill Zarin option is a great way to go. It’s stain-resistant and easy to clean.
Indoor Outdoor Rugs
1. Mohawk Home Avenue Stripe Indoor Outdoor Rug
If you want a rug that you can use both indoors and outdoors, there are plenty of great options. Whether you want to use it for your patio or living room, this multi-colored striped design from Walmart is the summer decor every space could use.
2. Rugs USA Hacienda Starfish Indoor Outdoor Rug
Add some beachy vibes to your outdoor living space with this navy and white starfish rug. Pair it with some wicker outdoor furniture and you’ll never want to leave your patio.
3. Sol 72 Outdoor Amherst Indoor Outdoor Rug
Designed with an angular geometric border, this beautiful rug has a low pile and comes in many different colors including a rusty red, cream, black, red, teal and taupe.
4. Lark Manor Barksdale Indoor Outdoor Rug
You can’t go wrong with this basic sand-colored rug from Wayfair. It’s budget-friendly and gets the job done.
5. NuLoom Serna Indoor Outdoor Rug
We love this bohemian style rug and its reasonable price tag. It comes in both blue and ivory colors and in a variety of different sizes to fit whatever space you want.
6. Rugs USA Aperto Chevron Stripes Indoor Outdoor Rug
This navy blue and white rug has a decorative design that reminds us of summer. It comes in a rectangle, square, oval shape, as well as a runner. If you’re not a huge fan of dark blue, consider the same rug in a black and white pattern.
7. Rugs USA Jubilee Solid Braided Indoor Outdoor Rug
This solid braided rug will complete your outdoor space and create the perfect aesthetic. The beautifully textured rug has over 2,000 positive reviews on RugUSA’s website and comes in colors like gray, blue and pink.
8. Safavieh Courtyard Judi Indoor Outdoor Rug
The Safavieh Courtyard Judi rug from Overstock is highly rated with almost 500 reviews. While shoppers love this rug for a variety of reasons, they especially enjoy it because it’s easy to clean with a vacuum and holds up against summer weather.
9. Unique Loom Botanical Collection Casual Leafs Indoor Outdoor Rug
Calling all plant lovers! Anyone with a green thumb will love this botanical leaf-patterned rug to create the perfect oasis in your backyard.
10. Wrought Studio Kiril Geometric Indoor Outdoor Rug
For something a little different, consider this geometric black and brown rug. It’s stain-resistant and comes in different rectangular sizes.
11. Rugs USA Solaria Modern Tiles Indoor Outdoor Rug
This modern rug with tile detailing is the perfect way to complete your patio. It would pair well with any furniture and will last for years to come.
12. Copper Grove Alyssum Indoor Outdoor Rug
This colorful rug can be used both outdoors and indoors — but we think it would look great in your outdoor living space during the summer months. Plus, it has over 500 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Overstock.
Outdoor Area Rugs
1. Nourison Positano Area Rug
If you’re looking to cover more space, consider a large outdoor area rug. This affordable one from Walmart looks great in a green and blue shade, but it also comes in eight other colors like orange and yellow.
2. Mainstays Palm Area Rug
Bring the tropical island right to your backyard with this palm leaf area rug. It’s affordable and fade-resistant.
3. Charlton Home Mullinax Oriental Area Rug
If you want to make your space a little more sophisticated, this rug will be the star of the show. The colorful detailed pattern will instantly uplift the atmosphere of your backyard or patio while complementing your outdoor furniture.
4. Breakwater Bay Mariam Anchor Area Rug
For those who enjoy decorating their home with nautical items, there's this navy-blue anchor rug. It’s durable so its ideal for high traffic areas and can be used both inside or outside.
5. Safavieh Courtyard Collection Natural Area Rug
If you’re going for a more rustic aesthetic, you’ll enjoy this natural-looking area rug for your outdoor space. It’s pet- and kid-friendly thanks to the all-weather material it's made with.
6. Mad Mats Daisy Area Rug
Add some floral accents to your patio with this daisy print rug. It comes in three different sizes and a handful of colors, including an array of blue, red and purple.
7. Kerala Weavers Leslawa Handmade Moroccan Area Rug
If you’re on the hunt for a rug with fringe, this is the one for you. The ivory rug has sleek black detailing and is the perfect outdoor rug for a laid-back, beachy vibe.
Cheap Outdoor Rugs
1. Reversible Mats Classic Mat
If you're looking for a bright and cost-effective option, consider this blue and green reversible rug made by Reversible Mats. The best part? It's under $20!
2. Foss Hobnail Area Rug
This budget-friendly option from Home Depot is durable, stain-resistant and will last multiple seasons. It comes in three different colors including dark brown, dark gray and beige. Plus, it has 1,200 positive reviews on Home Depot's website.
3. Balajees Plastic Straw Patio Rug
If you're going for a trendy, tribal feel but don't want to spend a lot of money, try this bestselling outdoor rug from Amazon. It's under $60 and comes in a wide range of different patterns.
Round Outdoor Rugs
1. Safavieh Veranda Collection Round Rug
For those who are looking for a round outdoor rug, this cream and green patterned one from Amazon would look great on any patio this summer.
2. Andover Mills Muirhead Floral Area Rug
This colorful floral rug is another great pick. It has over 11,500 reviews and a nearly perfect rating of 4.8 on Wayfair's website.
3. Charlton Home Salerno Geometric Round Rug
If you want something a little less busy, go for this navy blue geometric round rug from Wayfair. The simple design is made with stain-resistant material that naturally repels moisture.
