Making a greener home doesn’t just involve filling it with plants or decorating with the color of the season. For those looking to create a more sustainable space, there are plenty of ways to do it, starting with choosing eco-friendly products when shopping for furnishings and decor.

Thanks to the growing number of companies that have stepped up their practices over the last few years, it’s much easier than it once was to find sustainable items for your home. From sourcing materials that use fewer resources, like water and energy, to using repurposed wood and scraps that would otherwise go to waste, we've been seeing more brands providing options for shoppers who want to make planet-friendly choices.

From WFH essentials to dinnerware, we found 12 stylish and sustainable decor items and furnishings that will elevate every area of your home.

Sustainable home decor

Buffy uses earth-friendly materials and manufacturing methods to create better-for-the-planet bedding. Their popular duvet cover is made with eucalyptus, which is more breathable than cotton but also requires ten times less water to grow. As an added bonus, the cover is sewn with 100 percent recycled thread and the natural dyes are primarily made from ingredients sourced from food waste. They offer a seven-night free trial, so you can always send it back if you’re not completely satisfied (though judging by the impressive reviews, we think you will be).

Whether you place this next to your tub or use it as a mat for your front door, it will make a welcome addition to your home. Available in three colors, each one is made with 100 percent organic cotton, which has been proven to use less energy and water than conventional cotton, and is Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified, so it meets a specific set of ecological and social impact standards.

West Elm is a go-to home destination for everything from furniture to cute accent pieces, but you may be surprised to hear that they have a special section for sustainably sourced and Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified items (meaning that the wood comes from a forest that is managed responsibly and ethically). The company is also a member of the Better Cotton Initiative, a non-profit that promotes better standards in cotton farming, so you know that their cotton products, like these pillows are responsibly made.

Grow your green thumb with this eco-friendly pot. Each one is made with up to 80 percent recycled plastics, much of which is sourced from the ocean. You can choose among four stylish colors, and since it’s waterproof, UV and frost-resistant, it’s the perfect place to house your growing seedlings.

Weighted blankets are all the rage, thanks to their purported stress-relieving and soothing benefits. While many are made with plastic or glass pellets, this one is made from GOTS certified organic cotton and is fair-trade certified, so it’s not only better for the planet, but also for the workers who grow it. Plus, with nine color options to choose from, it will look super chic draped over your couch or bed.

Upgrade your dining ware collection with these colorful plates, made of biodegradable bamboo fiber. They’re durable, and while they’re made for “bambinos,” we think they’re perfect for both little ones and adults alike.

Whether you fill it with fruit or use it as a centerpiece on your dining room table, this wood bowl will make a statement. Created by Arhaus, the brand is known for using recycled and repurposed materials in their furnishings, and this bowl is no different. Handmade from reclaimed wood, it’ll be a beautiful addition to your home.

Sustainable furniture

If you're searching for a more sturdy replacement for that flimsy desk you bought at the beginning or quarantine, this beautiful wooden option is a great pick. Made from sustainably sourced and FSC-certified wood, it takes up minimal floor space and has a petite frame, so it'll fit in small rooms.

Viva Terra means “living earth,” so it’s not surprising that many of the company’s products are created with sustainability in mind. This trendy bathroom collection is made from spare teak wood cuttings, reclaimed from a furniture factory. Opt for one of the individual items in the collection, like the stylish shelf ladder or the minimalist mat, or grab all three to transform your bathroom into a relaxing retreat.

Itching to get in on TikTok's latest side table trend? With this stylish option by your bed or couch, you won't be able to resist showing yours off. Not only will it make the perfect platform for all your books, kitschy items and everything in between, but like all of Burrow’s wood offerings, it’s made with materials from suppliers that have been certified by the FSC, American Tree Farm System (ATFS) and the Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) — organizations that work to protect forests and promote sustainable forestry practices.

Avocado is best known for its super comfortable mattresses, but the brand also has a ton of stylish bedding and furniture as well. In March 2020, the company officially became carbon-negative (meaning they remove more carbon from the environment than they produce) and later in the year they became a certified B Corporation, a gold standard for companies that holds them legally responsible for how their decisions affect their workers and the environment. This chic nightstand, which is currently on sale, has been made with FSC-certified wood and is free from volatile organic compound-emitting finishes or glues.

Patio season is here, and if you can’t wait for the endless barbecues, you’ll want to make sure that your outdoor dining space is ready to go. This bestselling chair set, also from West Elm’s sustainable section, is made from FSC-certified woods, including water-saving eucalyptus. It also features heat-resistant fabric that keeps the seat cool, even on days when the sun is beating down.

