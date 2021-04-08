Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

After a year of spending so much time at home, we're feeling inspired to make a few design changes, and are particularly motivated to upgrade our bathroom with a brand new vanity. If you can't remember the last time you swapped yours out, odds are it's time for a refresh.

Whether you're working with a small or large space or have a particular aesthetic in mind, we've found 12 of the best bathroom vanities available. The best part? They're all under $500!

Bathroom vanities under $200

Small bathrooms don't have to lack style! This compact vanity from Wayfair comes in two dark hues and has a no-fuss, streamlined design. It fits neatly in smaller spaces or half-bathrooms, meaning you'll have plenty of space to walk around without cramming a clunkier cabinet in the room!

Prefer something a bit more unique? An ash gray finish lends a rustic, yet polished vibe while brushed nickel handles finish things off with a modern touch. Soft close doors and ample storage (the interior shelf is adjustable!) sweeten the deal, as does a matching mirror that's included with the set.

Whether you have a tiny or roomy bathroom, this vanity collection has something for every space. The simple design comes in three colors - white and dark and light brown - and four sizes - 18, 24, 30 and 36 inches - and has a neat marble countertop.

Bathroom vanities under $300

Bathroom vanities come in all shapes and sizes, and plenty of designs, too. Eclife's sleek version comes with everything you need to make your bathroom functional and efficient, including a vanity cabinet, mirror, sink, drain and faucet. The set also has a great environmentally-friendly feature: a faucet aerator that helps you save water.

Sometimes, a sleek black vanity is all you need to achieve a clean, classic look. This one from Walcut looks a lot more expensive than it really is thanks to minimalist, modern detailing. The set comes with a cabinet, sink, faucet and hardware, which means you won't have to make a last-minute trip to the store for supplies while you're setting it up!

With so many fun colors to choose from, traditional wooden vanities don't always get the credit they deserve, but this one definitely caught our eye. The light brown walnut finish can easily blend in with any design scheme you're going for — rustic, traditional, etc. — and will hide minor stains well. The white resin sink complements the subtle color and the vanity has both interior storage and an open shelf on the bottom that's perfect for storing towels.

Bathroom vanities under $500

Airy colors like white and gray infuse plenty of light into your bathroom, and this single vanity has added detail to boot. The shutter doors offer a nice textured finish that pops well against the clean white countertop, and little touches like soft-close doors and an open shelf at the base are simply the cherry on top.

Built-in sinks aren't for everyone, and if you prefer a free-standing vessel (bowl) sink, this vanity might just inspire you to redesign your space. The deep gray hue complements a range of color schemes and the all-in-one set includes a cabinet, sink and mirror. It's got loads of storage space, too!

Sinks can be a nice focal point in bathroom vanities, and this one features an overflowing design that has plenty of curb appeal. The contrast between the black cabinet and the white sink looks sleek and chic and the entire design features clean lines that are perfect if you're a bit of a minimalist.

Most bathroom vanities come in more neutral colors like white, brown or gray, but if you're really hoping to make your space stand out, opt for a statement hue like blue. Newhall's structured design comes with an interior drawer and shelf and an open bottom shelf that houses a neat woven basket (included with purchase). The dynamic marble countertop also adds a high-end vibe to this otherwise affordable option.

Shopping around for accessories like faucets and mirrors can be fun, but when you need to install a new bathroom vanity quickly, an all-in-one option is pretty convenient. Wonline's vanity and sink combo comes with a cabinet, mirror, sink, drain and faucet, so it's basically one-stop shopping at its finest. Our favorite detail by far, though, is the multiple drawer design that helps keep your toiletries neatly organized.

The look of luxury doesn't have to break your budget, and this classy vanity is proof of that. The design rings in at just under $500 and has several enviable features like soft-close doors, a distinguished granite top and ample storage. There are three colors and sizes to choose from, but we're pretty partial to the beachy sea glass hue.

