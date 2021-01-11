Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

After being stuck inside for nearly a year, we've all had plenty of time to dream about the updates we'd like to make in our house's most frequented rooms — including the bathroom. And while embarking on a major renovation isn't necessarily feasible, you can certainly jazz things up with a few minor decor updates.

From fluffy bath mats and luxe countertop essentials to decorative shelves and top-notch showerheads, there are plenty of ways to make your bathroom feel brand new without spending a fortune. These 15 affordable bathroom improvements are a great place to start.

Bathroom upgrades under $25

Sometimes, something as small as a new light switch cover can make a big impact. This white one features classy little pearl detailing, and at only $5, it's a minor expense that can easily breathe new life into your bathroom.

There's just something luxurious about sinking your toes into a memory foam bath rug when you get out of the shower. This affordable option has built-in Arm & Hammer protection to prevent mold, bacteria and mildew and is machine-washable for convenient cleaning.

Prefer a bath mat with a bit more texture? Walensee's cushioned, non-slip mat is constructed with cozy microfiber shags that absorb excess moisture and dry quickly. It can be tossed right in the washing machine when it needs to be cleaned, too, and comes in 30 colors.

Small details we never really consider can add a nice personal touch to your bathroom. Take shower curtain hooks, for example. A set of rose hooks can give a monochromatic room a welcome pop of color, and this $10 set comes in four shades, so there's something for every personality.

Who ever said bathroom basics have to be boring? A marble toothbrush holder sits atop your vanity and easily blends in with any color scheme you might have in mind. Plus, this one's only $10, so it's basically affordable elegance at its finest!

Bathroom upgrades under $50

The best showerheads give you plenty of pressure options, and this Amazon bestseller comes with six settings that help every member of your family customize the water flow to suit their personal preferences. It can be used as an overhead or a hand-held showerhead and has a super flexible hose to boot. Plus, over 27,000 shoppers have bestowed a five-star rating on this shower essential.

A top-notch showerhead is useless without an equally powerful shower filter, and this popular model from AquaBliss helps filter out chemicals that cause a range of beauty woes like itchy skin, dandruff and brittle nails. The bestseller also releases beneficial minerals to boost your beauty routine and has nearly 5,000 five-star reviews.

Toilet brushes and plungers aren't all that glamorous, but there's an easy way to disguise these bathroom essentials without taking away from your overall decor. A sleek container keeps them out of sight but at arm's reach whenever you need them, and this one is compact enough to fit in narrow corners. The set comes in a neutral bronze shade and features a quick dry ventilation base that's pretty convenient.

You know those fancy touch-free soap dispensers you find in public restrooms? They're not actually that expensive and can make your at-home bathroom experience a bit more hygienic. This one from simplehuman uses a built-in sensor to dispense your favorite soap in seconds. The sleek design has a wide refill opening to avoid spills and can run up to a year on only four AA batteries.

Whether you're trying to create an at-home spa experience or want to casually get rid of unpleasant odors, an essential oil diffuser is a luxe addition to your bathroom. The HoMedics Ellia Soothe Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser sends a fine mist of natural aroma throughout the area and can run for over six hours at a time. It also features a color-changing light that adds a relaxing vibe.

Bathroom upgrades under $100

We don't typically think of bathrooms as the place to display knickknacks and odds and ends, but there's really no reason you can't show off some of your prized possessions in this high-traffic room. If you've got some spare wall space in your bathroom, pick up a decorative wall shelf like this three-tier option and fill it with anything from plants and candles to frames.

It's funny how an accent mirror can totally jazz up your space, and this rectangular one from Copper Grove comes in two neutral colors — silver and brown/gold — that emit different colors when the light changes. The discounted piece can be hung vertically or horizontally, making it a versatile option for any room.

Sick of the same old silver faucet you've had forever? A shiny nickel finish is a true head turner but not so out-of-the-box that it seems out of place. Bramwell's Mid-Arc Bathroom Faucet has a nice modern feel to it and is WaterSense-certified, meaning it uses up to 30% less water than some other faucets.

Bidets might seem like an ultra fancy (aka hyper pricey) bathroom accessory, but this model is actually quite practical. The sleek design attaches to your water supply and is ready to go in less than 15 minutes. The dual nozzle bidet works quickly to clean your tushy and can help you save up to 100 rolls of toilet paper every year.

There are average shower curtains, and then there are shower curtains that go the extra distance. This striped one falls into the latter category with its heavy duty waffle-weave texture and 3M Scotchgard-treated material that fends off excess moisture. Even better? The curtain is machine-washable and comes in seven cheery colors.

