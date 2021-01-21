Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Your bathroom is like a private oasis. Whether you’re doing your skin care routine or relaxing in a hot bubble bath, it’s your go-to place for getting ready in the morning and winding down at night. Since we spend a good amount of time in our bathroom, it’s key for your bathroom decor to match this calming environment.

What better way to tie the room's whole aesthetic together than with a well-made shower curtain. It's one of the most noticeable features of your bathroom, so why not make it cute?

Shop TODAY has found the most popular durable shower curtains to upgrade your bathroom with. Ditch your old shower curtain and refresh the area with a design you love. Whether you’re redoing your kid's bathroom or looking for fresh inspiration for your own, check out our picks below.

Shower curtains with classic patterns

You can’t go wrong with a simple pattern to tie a room together. Finish your bathroom off with this modern striped shower curtain, which comes in a variety of neutral colors including gray, taupe, yellow and more.

Available in white, taupe, gray and aqua, complete your bathroom with this ombre striped shower curtain. Made of 100% yarn-dyed cotton, it’s also machine-washable.

This shower curtain combines stripes with an embroidered pattern to create a classic minimalist look. It's also available in seven colors like taupe and blue.

Who says your shower curtain can’t have texture? This farmhouse-inspired piece is made out of a cotton-blend material with button embellishments across the middle. The two-tone design also comes in five various shades including blue, pink, linen and more.

If you’re in the market for a sleek yet durable shower curtain, then you’ll love mDesign. Made out of 100% polyester, the material aims to promote water droplet formations and was created to withstand your steamiest showers. It’s also available in 10 shades to match your bathroom's style.

Modernize your bathroom's decor with a marble print curtain. The black and white print is also perfect for pairing with most color schemes. When you’re ready to clean it, just put it in the washer and tumble dry low.

Go bold with this deep navy blue curtain. The dual-toned shower curtain comes with a dark blue and white print perfect for pairing with other neutrals. The hook holes were also designed with reinforced stitching for a sturdier hold.

This eye-catching design features an ombre color scheme in eight different colors including grey, pink, blue and more. This shower curtain even includes the metal hooks with color-coordinated plastic beads for hanging up.

Move away from the typical stripe design and refresh your bathroom with shades of blue and grey stripes on textured honeycomb. The modern take on the classic pattern is made on 100% cotton material for easier cleaning — just throw in the wash when it’s dirty!

Shower curtains with nature-inspired patterns

Bring the ocean to your bathroom with this shower curtain. Inspired by the beach, blue and tan starfish, shells and coral are scattered throughout the layout. Its water-repellent material also helps prevent moisture from getting on the floor, so you can enjoy a hot steamy shower without worrying about puddles forming.

Feel enveloped by the beauty of this delicate floral pattern. This shower curtain's design includes petals vining across the top.

If bold colors aren't your thing, this even-toned bamboo design is a great option. Made of 100% polyester material, this shower curtain was also designed to be wrinkle-resistant to help keep your bathroom looking fresh and clean at all times.

Add a peachy touch to your bathroom. This shower curtain is designed with the fuzzy fruit, adding a vibrant pop of color to your environment. Plus, it was designed to be long-lasting with wrinkle-resistant and waterproof polyester.

This delicate butterfly shower curtain will add a relaxing air to your bathroom. The semi-sheer fabric aims to allow some light to shine into your shower while still providing you with privacy. The buttonhole top construction is also compatible with most shower curtain hooks and rings.

You can’t beat a good deal, and at $20, this floral shower curtain is a steal. It features a light, watercolor-inspired design with delicate notes of red and yellow. It's also made from a 100% cotton material that's equally durable and lightweight.

If you’re looking to add some cottage charm to your bathroom, then these adorable perched birds will do the trick. It’s even made of 100% polyester material, so you can throw it in the wash when it’s dirty.

Shower curtains for kids

The world is at your child’s fingertips! He or she can explore the globe during bathtime with this world map shower curtain. Made with 100% PEVA, just wipe the curtain with a damp cloth to clean.

This shower curtain design features multiple rainbows and unicorns for some added whimsy and magic. It also comes in either white and navy.

Help start your child’s day off with some positivity. “Hello Sunshine” is printed across the center of the design, and the polyester and cotton blend material is extra soft to the touch. To clean, just throw it in the washer and tumble dry low.

Your child will want to catch some waves after seeing this shower curtain. Featuring a multi-colored wave design, the shower curtain also comes with a buttonhole top for a quicker assembly.

Say ahoy to this pirate-themed shower curtain!. Choose between six different nautical-themed sea creature designs, and it can even be personalized with your child’s name.

It seems like kids can turn any room into a jungle, but this shower curtain will take them back to prehistoric times. The dinosaur-patterned shower curtain is perfect for bathtime since it's made with a waterproof and mildew-resistant polyester material.

