I tried this $12 shower curtain with 16,000 reviews and bid adieu to mildew

This liner is so easy to hang it doesn't come with instructions. I also didn't have to measure anything as it fits all standard-size showers and can work with straight or curved shower rods. All I had to do was provide the curtain hooks which I already had.

What separates this liner from others I've had in the past are the weighted magnets. They are strategically spread out at the bottom and stick to my tub so the liner stays in place. I can definitely see them coming in handy during Montana's brutal winters when I want to keep the cold air out.

It's odor-free

Plastic, especially plastic that my bare skin has a good chance of coming in contact with, makes me nervous. But this liner isn't made of PVC, which is known to emit that just-off-the-assembly-line smell. Instead, it's made of PEVA, which is essentially a vinyl material that's becoming incredibly popular as an alternative to PVC. The manufacturer claims its PEVA is non-toxic and chemical-free. I'm not a scientist, so I can't say for sure that it's safer, but I can say I have peace of mind with this liner since it doesn't have that overpowering smell of plastic.

It's not mildew-friendly

Mildew isn't as bad as its more potent and darker-colored counterpart, mold. Still, it's not something I want growing in my shower. That's why I liked reading that this liner is coated with an anti-mildew treatment.

In fact, according to the product description, it "inhibits mold and mildew growth 4X longer" than other liners. I don't know if that's true since I don't have another liner to compare it to, and I'm not in the business of growing and monitoring mildew. However, I do know that I've yet to see a single spore on this one — and all I've done in terms of cleaning and maintenance is wipe it down and rinse it off every few days. (It's machine-washable, although I have a hard time imagining it getting so dirty I'd have to take it down and add it to my laundry.)

While I wouldn't change much about my childhood, I certainly would have liked to have had this liner instead of those darn doors. Life is too short for unnecessary chores.

