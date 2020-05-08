Skoy cloths are super sustainable

Skoy, spelled "skoj" in Swedish, means "just for fun." I don't know that cleaning will ever be fun, but it can be sustainable. Made of 70% wood pulp and 30% cotton, these cloths are 100% biodegradable. According to the company's website, one cloth completely broke down in just 5 weeks during an independent composting test.

And unlike sponges — which these cloths can also replace — they're not treated with chemicals. The vibrant colors actually come from nontoxic dyes and inks.

Katie Jackson

These cloths may come in an array of colors, but I only care that they're all "green." I haven't conducted any experiments, but according to Skoy's claims, one cloth can replace more than 15 rolls of paper towels. Considering a 15-pack of paper towels would set me back about $20, and these cloths cost about $1.89/each, I'm potentially saving major money.

They're easy to clean with

Katie Jackson

If a dishrag, sponge, scrubber and paper towel all had a baby, it would be this cloth. Regardless of what you use it to replace, it's super easy to use.

The cloth works perfectly as a paper towel replacement for soaking up spilled liquids. One cloth is about 20 times as thick as a paper towel. So, while it's not as big as a standard paper towel, it is much more absorbent and durable.

Amazon

When I'm ready to wash some dishes, I simply add water and a drop of dish soap and start scrubbing. Microfiber towels are still the fastest drying towels I've found, but these cloths do dry quicker than dishrags and sponges.

They're also easy to clean

Katie Jackson

I'd never thought about cleaning a cloth in the microwave until I read the Skoy Cloth's care instructions. Not only can I toss these in with a load of laundry, but I can also clean them in the microwave. Of course, the instructions make it clear you have to soak them in water first. (If you don't wet the cloth before putting it in the microwave, it could start a fire.)

Katie Jackson

The instructions also say you can clean them in the dishwasher. I prefer to clean mine this way since I use them to wipe down my stove and I use dishwasher detergents that get rid of grease, which the microwave can't do.

I love the backstory

Skoy

Few things sell me on a product like a feel-good backstory. Skoy was founded by two best friends, Michelle and Karen, who were stay-at-home moms in California fed up with paper towel consumption. So, they spent a year doing research and coming up with the formula for Skoy Cloth. I also like that their cloths — which are made in Germany — are packaged in the USA by an organization that employs people with disabilities.

Katie Jackson

While I can't say for a fact that I'll never buy another roll of paper towels, I can say that I'll think twice before adding them to my cart. Skoy Cloths may not make cleaning fun, per se, but they certainly make it more sensible.

