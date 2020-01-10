This microfiber hair towel is my secret to reducing frizz

It stays in place

The unique twist and loop system really helps the hair towel stay in place After you get out of the shower, you flip your hair over with your head facing the floor.

The back of the towel fits perfectly around my head, and then I wrap my hair with the long part. Then I simply twist it up, pull it back and then it stays in place with a small elastic loop in the back.

It prevents frizz

The microfiber material is super absorbent and helps to prevent frizz. It dries hair faster than other towels I've used. Plus, it will fit any head size.

Kayla Boyd

Bottom line: Is it worth it?

Obviously, I love the fact that it cuts down on frizz and dries my hair thoroughly. However, my favorite part is that it keeps my hair out of the way so I can brush my teeth, do my makeup and pick out my clothes while my hair is drying. For that alone, it's worth it.

Pro tip: If you have curly hair like me, put your hair product in your hair while it's still wet, then wrap it in the Turbie Twist. After my hair has had a little while to dry, I'll often just take it out of the towel, part it, give it a shake and a scrunch and it's ready to go!

Kayla Boyd

No matter what hair texture you have, if you have long hair at all then I have faith the Turbie Twist will change your life. Plus, you can even get them in fun colors!

Trust me, my morning routine improved immensely.

