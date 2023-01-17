My morning beauty routine is so much easier thanks to this $8 hair towel

I get a pack of four for $28.95, making them average out to about $8 each. Not bad for an anti-frizz miracle!

This hair towel stays in place

The unique twist and loop system really helps the hair towel stay in place. Here's how it works:

After I get out of the shower, I flip my hair over with my head facing the floor. Next, I wrap my hair with the longer part of the towel. Then, I simply twist it up, pull it back and loop the ends through the attached elastic loops. It fits perfectly (it is designed to fit any kid or adult head size, according to the brand) and doesn't budge.

It prevents frizz

The microfiber material is super absorbent and helps to prevent frizz. It even dries my hair faster than other towels I've used.

Kayla Boyd

Pro tip: If you have curly hair like me, put your hair product in your hair while it's still wet, then wrap it in the Turbie Twist. After my hair has had a little while to dry, I'll often just take it out of the towel, part it, give it a shake and a scrunch, and it's ready to go!

I love the fact that it cuts down on frizz and dries my hair thoroughly. However, my favorite part — other than the fact that the set comes in four fun colors — is that it keeps my locks out of the way so I can brush my teeth, do my makeup and pick out my clothes while my hair is drying and kept out of my face.

Kayla Boyd

No matter what hair texture you have, if you have long hair, then I have faith the Turbie Twist will change your life. Trust me, my morning routine has improved immensely.