My morning beauty routine is so much easier thanks to this $8 hair towel

Having long, textured hair can be a bit of a burden sometimes. I am constantly getting hair all over my bathroom, I go through tons of products, and it takes forever to dry. And trust me when I say, I have tried many, many different products when it comes to washing, styling and drying.
One product in particular that I swear by is my microfiber hair towel. A few years ago, I started using the Turbie Twist wraps — and now I never wash my hair without it. In fact, I firmly believe that everyone with medium to long hair should have one. Of course, regular cotton towels are fine, but they never stay on my head and aren't made with the microfiber material that reduces frizz.
Turbie Twist Microfiber Hair Towels
I get a pack of four for $28.95, making them average out to about $8 each. Not bad for an anti-frizz miracle!
This hair towel stays in place
The unique twist and loop system really helps the hair towel stay in place. Here's how it works:
After I get out of the shower, I flip my hair over with my head facing the floor. Next, I wrap my hair with the longer part of the towel. Then, I simply twist it up, pull it back and loop the ends through the attached elastic loops. It fits perfectly (it is designed to fit any kid or adult head size, according to the brand) and doesn't budge.
It prevents frizz
The microfiber material is super absorbent and helps to prevent frizz. It even dries my hair faster than other towels I've used.
Pro tip: If you have curly hair like me, put your hair product in your hair while it's still wet, then wrap it in the Turbie Twist. After my hair has had a little while to dry, I'll often just take it out of the towel, part it, give it a shake and a scrunch, and it's ready to go!
I love the fact that it cuts down on frizz and dries my hair thoroughly. However, my favorite part — other than the fact that the set comes in four fun colors — is that it keeps my locks out of the way so I can brush my teeth, do my makeup and pick out my clothes while my hair is drying and kept out of my face.
No matter what hair texture you have, if you have long hair, then I have faith the Turbie Twist will change your life. Trust me, my morning routine has improved immensely.