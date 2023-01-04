Braids are the perfect hairstyle for switching up your regular ponytail. While you might skip a few blowouts in between washes, braids require the same level of maintenance as an un-braided 'do.

Simply put, braids are interlaced strands holding your hair together with minimal effort. Aside from keeping your hair frizz-free, braids can also provide a simple solution to your typical mane conundrums.

Shop TODAY talked to natural hair experts on their go-to tips and tricks to care for your plaits.

How long should you keep your braids on?

According to hair care specialist Tatiana Dudley, braids with added extensions have a lifespan of four to six weeks, while those without tend to last approximately one to four weeks. "Anything beyond six weeks runs the risk of breakage," she said.

How often should you oil your braids?

If you want to maintain the shine of your tresses and hydrate your scalp, a bit of hair oil can give your scalp that extra moisture.

However, it's not necessary to oil your hair in order to maintain scalp health and your desired braid style. "There is a big misconception that so much oil is needed for the scalp daily. Too much oil is counterproductive and will clog the hair follicles causing damage," shared Dudley.

Can you wash your hair with braids still in?

It all depends on the type of braids or dreadlocks you have. Hairstylist and owner of Diaspora Salon, Yasmine Young, recommends shampooing the scalp instead of your braids as a better option to avoid undoing your hairstyle.

"Fully wetting your braids or immersing them in water will cause drying to be a disaster!," she added. "Another option instead of shampooing is using a gel [shampoo], scalp serum or dry shampoo on your scalp only."

If you do decide to wet the braids, Dudley advised drying them "all the way after shampooing to help prevent mildew and the smell that comes with it." Dudley suggested blow drying your hair and trying the RevAir Reverse-Air Dryer to "cut the drying time in half. Air drying the braids can take a few days."

How do you make braids last longer?

There are many ways to extend the lifespan of your braids, but the most important thing is to make sure your braids aren't too tight.

"You should not feel pulling or tugging once the braids are in," said Young.

Many people have the misconception that the tighter the braid, the safer it would be, but this could damage strands and your overall scalp health in the long run.

Here are some other expert-approved tips to keep your braids looking brand new and hydrated without the extra tangling.

Wrap your braids up every night. Dudley suggested wearing a silk scarf or bonnet to keep frizz at bay. She also suggested using a silk pillowcase if wrapping your head at night is uncomfortable.

Dudley suggested wearing a silk scarf or bonnet to keep frizz at bay. She also suggested using a silk pillowcase if wrapping your head at night is uncomfortable. Use a light oil. "This can be applied a few times per week for the duration of the style. Heavy oils can clog the hair follicles and cause problems," said Dudley.

"This can be applied a few times per week for the duration of the style. Heavy oils can clog the hair follicles and cause problems," said Dudley. Use a hydrating spray. Young recommended using a leave-in conditioner to lock in moisture and keep your hair feeling supple.

Young recommended using a leave-in conditioner to lock in moisture and keep your hair feeling supple. Avoid tight braids around the hairline. "This can cause excessive breakage and pull of the hair from the hair follicle," added Dudley. "This is noted by tiny white bulbs at the base of the hair strand and/or bumps on the scalp."

Hair products for your braids

Extend the life of your braids with this refreshing oil infused with apple cider vinegar and peppermint. Whether you have hair extensions, weaves or braids, this product is great to calm any itchiness and refresh your scalp. Also, this is a great shampoo alternative and hair hack when you need a quick refresh without soaking your braids.

"This has kept my scalp looking clean and allowed me to keep my braids looking good, longer," said one verified Amazon buyer.

This BHA (beta hydroxy acid) penetrates deeper to help exfoliate different layers of the scalp. Not only is this a great product for oily hair, but also does a commendable job removing buildup and refining greasy strands. For those days when you need to fight the flakes, just rub the treatment on your scalp for ten minutes and shampoo as normal.

Sometimes our scalp needs extra love after a braided journey. This intensive hair mask targets damaged hair to help reduce split ends and restore curls, according to the brand. The curly-friendly mask is free from mineral oils and prevents dryness thanks to the added Cupuaçu seed butter and organic coconut oil. It works best if you have dry and curly hair that needs extra assistance to detangle.

Tired of your dry scalp? This shampoo should help eliminate any greasy buildup in your scalp without stripping away natural oils. It's enriched with aloe vera, matcha green tea and pathenol to help moisturize the hair cuticle. If you have low porosity hair, the shampoo will prepare your curls to receive all the hydrations it needs, according to the brand. Customers rave about this formula since it's hydrating enough and easy to comb through.

Best for a medium to coarse hair texture, this shampoo is loaded with strengthening ingredients like moringa seed oil and hydrolized soy protein. With a near-perfect average, customers love its silky formula, signature scent (a wonderful mix of sandalwood, magnolia and violet) and how it left their hair feeling less frizzy after use. Use this shampoo for wash in between when your scalp needs an extra boost of hydration.

If you want to extend the life of your braids, this dry shampoo from Innersense should help remove buildup and excess oil. The product has tapioca start and witch hazel that pulls oil while give your hair body and shine. Shake the bottle, pump the amount as needed and blow dry your roots for better results.

Once you untangle your braids, you'll want to condition your hair and add some extra hydration. This conditioner is great for dry, thirsty hair looking to revive the strand, thanks to a mixture of niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, amino acids and other antioxidants that'll promote a healthy hair structure.

"The consistency of the conditioner is thick and smooth and really leaves your hair feeling soft after you get out of the shower," said one reviewer.

No matter the amount of humidity, heat or dryness in the air, this hair mask will restore your weak strands. Olaplex's No. 8 formula is infused with the brand's Bond Building technology to restore broken bonds damaged by chemical treatments and heat.

This shine-enhancing treatment from Sol de Janeiro is infused with Patauá, buriti fruit and pequi oils that help fight frizz and restore split ends. According to the brand, the oil helps control frizz for up to 72 hours and offers heat protection up to 450 degrees. Aside from being formulated with exotic ingredients, its tropical scent of vanilla, sandalwood, pistachio and almond works as a vacation-worthy reprieve.

Prepare and protect your hair with this curly hair detangler. The Wash Day Wonder is formulated with the brand's Tangle-Release Complex that melts away stiff coils and helps soften up the curls.

"It is an amazing slippery detangling serum you can use before shampooing for any additional stubborn knots or tangles," added Young.

This product is designed to hydrate, protect and reduce breakage while improving your hair's texture, fullness, luster and elasticity. The creamy texture doesn't feel heavy in your hair and immediately delivers a soft consistency to your strands, according to the brand. It's also formulated with organic ingredients such as sunflower seed oil and argan oil to promote a healthy hair growth journey.

Turbans are a great curly hair hack, but they're also a great tool to protect braids. This satin-lined bonnet is ideal for reducing frizz and retaining moisture. The luxurious headwrap will help you relax during your sleep without overthinking if your strands are untangling. The piece is made of long fiber mulberry silk to help keep your braids and blowout looking fresh in the morning.

What is the best way to untangle braids?

After your braids are worn out, the best way to untangle them is by using the tail end of a tail comb to release every other fold of the braid. "This allows [an] effective release of the braid without tangling up the hair during the takedown," said Dudley. She also suggests spraying your hair with a leave-in conditioner and thoroughly brushing with a seven-row, nine-row or paddle brush once your braids are completely released.

Meet the experts