Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

I don't know about you, but I don't need to be told twice not to wash my hair every day.

Skipping the step for a day (or, if you're like me, four) can be a huge timesaver. Plus, hairstylists tend to agree that spacing out washes can be beneficial for your locks, since lathering up too often may cause an imbalance in your natural oils, make color-treated hair fade and even lead to scalp irritation.

That being said, no matter how long you leave between washes, there usually comes a point where your hair needs a refresh. That's when dry shampoo comes in hand.

Whether you want to stretch a blowout for a few more days, get rid of grease or want to quickly spruce up after a sweaty workout, there are plenty of formulas that deliver. Below, we rounded up the 10 bestselling options that will become your new BFF between washes. From celeb-loved sprays to an aerosol-free pick, these are the dry shampoos that you (and your hair) will love.

Bestselling dry shampoos to use between washes

This bestselling dry shampoo was a winner in the 2020 People and TODAY Beauty Awards. The waterless formula absorbs dirt and grease and leaves behind a subtle lavender scent. It's also great for those with thin hair, as it helps to break up strands and add texture.

Mark Townsend, hairstylist for celebrities like Gal Gadot and Dakota Johnson, swears by this dry shampoo — and so do reviewers. The popular option has an impressive average 4.4-star rating from more than 15,000 reviews. "This is my favorite dry shampoo," wrote one verified reviewer. "I've tried a handful of other brands, from $4 a bottle to $35 a bottle, and this takes the cake for me." The dry shampoo absorbs oil with only a few sprays, leaving your hair fresh and volumized.

While it's labeled as a texture spray, personal trainer Stephanie Mansour previously told TODAY that she loves this option from Drybar, which removes oil and functions as a light dry shampoo. While it will help you refresh your locks after a tough workout or stretch a style for another day (or three), it also provides instant volume and texture.

This popular dry shampoo refreshes second-day strands, there's no question about that. But one of the biggest draws, according to some reviewers, is the smell. "The scent lasts and leaves my hair smelling good all day," wrote one verified reviewer. You won't be able to get enough of coconut-based formula, which will leave you smelling like vanilla and coconut after a few sprays.

Another stylist-approved option, this dry shampoo is formulated with oat milk to soothe the scalp while cleansing. It easily blends into your hair and won't leave behind a chalky residue. According to the brand, one of their dry shampoos sells every nine seconds worldwide.

Steering clear of aerosols? This dry shampoo comes in powder form, and celebrity hairstylist Loretta Wollner previously told Shop TODAY that she swears by the formula. It's made with baking soda, arrowroot and clay, a combination that works to absorb grease and mattify hair. Cruelty-, paraben-, sulfate- and synthetic fragrance-free, it's also a product that you can feel good about using.

One Shop TODAY writer (and longtime beauty editor) said this spray is the one that she turns to time and time again. Created by New York stylist and salon owner Oscar Blandi, the formula cleans hair, removes build-up and boosts volume, without impacting your color or leaving behind visible traces.

Safe for chemically-treated and dyed hair, Living Proof's popular dry shampoo is fast-absorbing, to get rid of grease and sweat in no time. "I absolutely ADORE this brand," wrote one verified reviewer. "I have very thick, wavy, long hair and this works wonders at keeping my style, blow out, etc. in peak looking and feeling condition!"

Not only does this formula refresh hair between washes, but it will protect your strands from UV damage. This one is created for blonde, platinum and silver hair, but they also have an option that works well for darker hair colors.

This brand's dry shampoos have been making waves in the U.K., and it's easy to see why — their formulas are affordable and effective. They have plenty of fun scents to choose from, like Unicorn and Paradise. The brand also just released an overnight dry shampoo that will clean and detox your hair as you sleep.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!