Spring cleaning season is around the corner, and if you're already on the hunt for some new supplies to help freshen up your space, you're in luck: Starting today, Safely — the home care and cleaning product line founded by Kris Jenner and Emma Grede last year — is now available at Walmart in stores and online.

The collection includes seven "plant-powered" products ranging from household cleaners to soaps to detergent. Formulated to be better for your home and for the environment, the products are free from harsh chemicals and dyes, according to the brand. They're also designed to look and smell really good.

“It is more important than ever for families to have access to cleaning products that work hard but are also safe," Jenner said in a release from the brand.

With sleek, aesthetically pleasing packaging and "natural aromatherapy scents," Safely's products are designed to make you feel more like you're at the spa than, say, cleaning the kitchen counter. In fact, Safely's two signature scents — Rise, a lightly floral scent evoking notes of orange flower and violet, and Spring, an earthier scent with notes of geranium, sandalwood and musk — were created by perfume and candle makers, according to the brand's website.

Beyond being free of harsh ingredients, the new products won't be harsh on your wallet either: Everything is less than $14.

Shop all seven cleaning and home care products from Safely’s Walmart launch below.

Safely home care and cleaning products available at Walmart

The below items are from Kris Jenner and Emma Grede's own product line.

Who needs a fancy candle when you’ve got an all purpose cleaner that smells just as good? The naturally derived formula works on most surfaces, including steel, marble, hardwood and porcelain, and its fresh, uplifting fragrance is bound to boost the mood in any room.

The newest product in Safely's lineup, this dish soap has a plant-derived formula that’s safe to use on all kinds of dishes, cookware and bakeware, according to the brand. It's also made with vitamin E and aloe vera extract to help nourish your hands. Best of all, it works for washing dishes by hand and in the dishwasher, so you can toss your two-step system and save even more plastic.

Battle the brittle winter air with Safely's hydrating hand cream. With nourishing vitamin E, coconut, almond oil and soothing willow bark extract, you can kiss rough hands and dry cuticles goodbye.

This natural hand soap uses mineral-based surfactants and coconut-based conditioning agents to gently remove dirt and germs without drying out your skin, according to the brand. Best of all, it smells delicious, like dewy gardens and crackling firewood.

One thing the pandemic taught us is the importance of hand sanitizers that aren't overly drying. Safely’s hand sanitizer, while being 99.9% effective in killing common bacteria, also contains a blend of plant-based conditioners to help leave your hands feeling silky smooth. Plus it comes in the Rise scent to counteract that alcohol smell that's typical of other hand sanitizers.

Get a streak-free shine that smells like a freshly plucked bouquet of flowers with Safely's glass cleaner. It contains a combination of coconut oil, mineral salt and corn-derived alcohol for a cleaning experience that is natural and powerful, according to the brand.

According to the brand, this laundry detergent is eco-friendly, pH-balanced and highly concentrated, so a little bit goes a long way while still being gentle on clothes and skin. It’s safe to use on all colors and smells like a field of wildflowers.

