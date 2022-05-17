This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Memorial Day is right around the corner, and with it comes some of the year's best retail sales on everything from mattresses to outdoor furniture. But you don't have to wait until May 30 to start saving big time — many retailers, including Walmart, have already started offering Memorial Day weekend discounts.

For Walmart's early Memorial Day weekend sale, the "rollback" section is currently stocked with discounts up to 50% on more than 1,000 products. The price reductions are temporary, so don't wait to score savings on outdoor accessories, tech, home decor, toys and more.

We scoured Walmart's rollback deals and found 24 worth shopping ahead of Memorial Day. Whether you're looking to update your kitchen with new cookware, treat a loved one (or yourself) to an Apple Watch or get your backyard ready for summer grilling season, this list of Walmart rollback deals has got you covered.

Walmart outdoor and patio deals

Add candle-lit ambience to your summer soirees without the fire hazard with this outdoor lantern. A woven rattan-style exterior lends a timeless look to any home, and a durable hanging rope means you can get creative with illuminating your yard or porch.

Give your porch or deck some old-school charm with this classic rocking chair, which has more than 1,000 five-star reviews. According to the brand, it's made from sustainable acacia hardwood, is easy to assemble and features a curved back and contoured seat for maximum comfort. A bunch of colors have already sold out, but you can still score it in white or black.

This cedar wood bench and picnic table will have your little ones excited to eat at the kids' table. The gorgeous amber color is stylish enough for any backyard, while the moveable benches make it easy to transition from snack time to play time.

Whether you're looking for a Father's Day gift for the outdoorsy dad or simply a great deal on lawn care, this mower has got you covered. With a powerful 13-amp engine, it's designed to cut through tough grass and weeds with ease. And at $160 off, it's a great early Memorial Day weekend deal.

If you want to level up your family barbecues and camping trips this summer, look no further than Blackstone's Adventure Ready Griddle. With nearly 1,000 five-star reviews, this griddle makes whipping up everything from pancakes and eggs to steaks and burgers a breeze. And the best part? It comes with a folding stand, making it easy to transport from your backyard to the campground or another outdoor destination.

Channel your inner Italian chef with an outdoor pizza oven that doubles as a griddle and grill. Get an even cook and perfectly crispy crust every time with the oven's pre-set pizza function and heat-distributing pizza stone. To switch to griddle and grill mode, simply flip up the lid and swap out the cooking surface, making it easier than ever to pull off restaurant-quality meals at home.

Looking to add a pop of color to your porch or patio? This lattice-patterned bistro set in teal — part of The Pioneer Woman collection — makes a vibrant backdrop for al fresco dining this spring and summer. Reviewers love how easy it is to assemble, and the rust-proof coating will help keep this set looking bright up all season long.

Walmart tech deals

Whether you're a seasoned influencer or just looking for better selfie lighting, having a ring light on hand can help you transform any space into a photo studio. An adjustable tripod, smartphone holder and wireless remote make getting the perfect picture a snap.

Display treasured memories without the hassle of custom framing! This digital WiFi-connected picture frame lets your family and friends upload images via the Frameo app for easy sharing. Over 8 GB of storage allows you to keep up to 10,000 images in one frame. Plus, it's more than 60% off the usual price right now.

This affordable laptop is great for at-home learning or remote work. Durable enough for college students and grade schoolers alike, it's designed to withstand falls and spills. Chrome's software allows students to access textbooks, exams and more to reach their learning goals in and out of the classroom.

If you've been waiting for a deal to invest in a smart watch, now's the time: Walmart is offering $40 off the Apple Watch SE. This watch syncs via iCloud to the rest of your Apple devices to easily access calls and texts right from your wrist, and it has cutting-edge fitness features such as heart rate monitors and a swim-proof design to help you reach your wellness goals.

Binge watch your favorite shows in 4K on RCA's Smart TV — which is on sale for nearly $200 below the retail price! This TV has a personalized home screen to help users easily navigate between streaming platforms such as Netflix and Hulu. Plus, it has an 8 million pixel display for high-quality visuals during your streaming sessions.

Walmart home and kitchen deals

Whether you're whipping up a batch of homemade cookies (or store-bought, we won't tell) or whipping up a sheet-pan dinner, this half cookie sheet from tried-and-true cookware brand Nordic Ware can do it all. Reviewers love how lightweight yet durable this pan is.

Whip up smoothies, sauces and more with this personal blender from Magic Bullet. True to its name, this blender includes dishwasher-friendly portable cups for easy on-the-go smoothies and juices, and it's powerful enough to grind ingredients into powder for coconut flour, powdered sugar and more, according to the brand.

Whether as a housewarming gift or for your own home, a stylish planter adds much-needed greenery to any space. This pick features a diamond floral pattern and wooden stand to keep plants off the floor. Simply add your favorite fern, ficus or fiddle leaf and you have a chic way to show off your green thumb.

This toaster from Drew Barrymore's home line proves that even toast can be glamorous. The sleek black and gold hardware would look elegant in any kitchen, while the toaster's touch-activated display features seven different settings for bagels, frozen foods and more.

Add country-style charm to any bedroom with this sheet set from The Pioneer Woman. The 300 thread-count cotton is breathable and lightweight, according to the brand, and the floral pattern and ruffled edges are oh-so-adorable.

You can restaurant-quality dishes even if you don't have restaurant-quality knife skills. Chop, shred, mix and more with this food processor from fan-favorite brand Ninja. It holds up to nine cups, meaning you can make everything from batches of cookie dough to sliced vegetables for one.

It seems like the kitchen appliance on everyone's wish list year after year is the air fryer, and with good reason. You can crisp up wings and French fries, quickly roast vegetables and even cook a four-pound whole chicken without all the oil of a deep fryer. Seven different cook functions will make this air fryer your go-to tool for quick, easy meals all week long.

This wine fridge will keep your wines cool in style without breaking the bank. Reviewers love that it's the ideal size to fit on a countertop. The temperature is adjustable to keep your reds, whites, roses and even oranges at an optimal temperature.

Make even the most mundane cooking tasks feel luxurious with this chic black and gold cookware set. This set has everything you need, including two frying pans, two sauce pans, a stock pot and cookware protectors, all for under $100. The nonstick finishes help with cleanup, while the stainless steel induction bases work with any cooktop.

Don't sacrifice style for function — this dining set has it all! Featuring stunning espresso-colored hardwood and plenty of built-in storage, this table and matching backless barstools will help you entertain with ease, even in small spaces.

If you want sparkling clean floors but hate having to vacuum, then this product is for you. WiFi capability allows you to control this robot vacuum with your smartphone and even your voice, and its quiet yet powerful motor works on carpet as well as hard surfaces. Reviewers love that this robot vacuum cleans tight corners and edges. It even has drop-sensing technology to help prevent it from falling down the stairs.

Our furry friends add so much joy to our lives, but they also add a lot of mess! Keep your home fur-free with Shark's cordless vacuum, complete with a self-cleaning brush roll and plenty of accessories for hard-to-reach spots. It's on sale for more than $100 off right now.

