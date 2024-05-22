You won’t believe how many celebrities have brands at Walmart — here are our favorites

From affordable fashion finds to an impressive beauty selection, you're probably well aware of the many reasons to love Walmart.

But one thing you might not know is just how many of our favorite celebrities have brands at the retailer. Everyone from Ree Drummond (aka The Pioneer Woman) to Drew Barrymore has launched lines of products available exclusively at Walmart, allowing you to upgrade your home, wardrobe and more with celeb-favorite finds.

Keep reading to discover some of our favorites, from Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara to Be An Icon by Paris Hilton.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore | The Pioneer Woman by Ree Drummond | Be An Icon by Paris Hilton | Wanda June Home by Miranda Lambert | Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara | How we chose

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore and Made by Gather founder and CEO Shae Hong joined forces to create Beautiful, a line of kitchen appliances and cookware, in 2021. In spring 2023, the brand announced its expansion into the home space with the launch of The Drew Chair.

Make every morning feel like a special occasion with this bestselling Belgian waffle maker. According to the brand, thanks to the quick heating system and easy-to-use rotating mechanism, you can cook five thick, restaurant-quality waffles in just 10 minutes.

This Gooseneck kettle is another bestseller from the brand. It's perfect for both teas and pour-over coffees as it's said to be designed for precision pouring. It comes in six chic colors, including Lavender, Sage Green, White Icing and more.

This unique appliance does double duty as both a grinder and single-serve coffee maker. Simply pour in your favorite whole beans or grounds, select your preferred brew (hot or cold) and size and you'll have the perfect cup of Joe.

“You can change the settings based on how many ounces of coffee you want, and there’s an over-ice setting which is my favorite. It’s slim and super cute!” shares social media video producer Anita Chomenko.

This stand mixer was featured in Shop TODAY’s 2023 Gifts We Love Awards. And while it's perfect for gifting, it also deserves a place in your own kitchen. “Stand mixers are usually so expensive — but this is a chic, cheaper and much lighter option. Plus, it comes in a lot of gorgeous colors,” shares deputy editorial director Alexandra Deabler.

The Pioneer Woman by Ree Drummond

Ree Drummond, host of Food Network's long-running "The Pioneer Woman" show, launched a line of housewares at Walmart in 2015. In the years since the collection has expanded into fashion, furniture, small appliances and more.

“It’s very easy to wear,” Drummond told us about this dress in a recent interview. “It can be worn off the shoulder, which is kind of a new era for me, by the way. I’ve been wearing it off the shoulder which is fun! And so you can wear it out for date night, for dinner, to a party. But it’s also great just worn on the shoulders. I actually like to wear the dress sometimes with black leggings."

Calling all hosts! Your appetizer game will be next level when you have this serving tray. It has separate sections for dip and different chips and veggies, so you can add options for every type of eater. Plus, it's designed to be dishwasher safe so clean-up is easy once the party is over.

You can upgrade your bedding for the season for just $11 with this set from The Pioneer Woman. With ruffles, polka dots and a colorful design, the bed skirt and matching shams will make a fun addition to your bed setup.

Be An Icon by Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton launched a line of home and kitchen products in fall 2023. The collection includes 20 products, ranging from drinkware to entertaining essentials. Unsurprisingly, everything is pink!

Snack breaks are about to get a lot better with this popcorn popper. It allows you to make tasty, fresh popcorn in the microwave — without butter or oil. However, if you do want to use butter, you can add it to the top of the lid and it will melt over the popcorn as it pops.

Hydrate the Paris Hilton way with this large 40-ounce tumbler. You can sip through the straw or take it out and use the flip top to ensure there are no spills when you're on the go.

Every host needs a cheeseboard set. And this one has signature Paris touches, like pink and gold accents and a heart-shaped design.

Wanda June Home by Miranda Lambert

In 2022, Miranda Lambert launched Wanda June Home, a collection of home, kitchen and tabletop decor.

“Wanda June Home is named after the two most influential women in my life, my mom Beverly June Lambert and my grandma Wanda Louise Coker, AKA Nonny. They both taught me everything I know about being a woman and how to make a warm home full of laughter, love and memories. That’s really the heart of my Wanda June Home brand,” Lambert shared in a press release when the brand first launched.

Bring a touch of Southern sass to your mornings with this fun mug. The large 20-ounce size is perfect for days when you need an extra big serving of caffeine.

This doormat is the sweetest way to greet visitors into your home! It's designed for both indoor and outdoor use and is stain and water-resistant, so it's perfect for the most high-traffic doorway in your home.

Whether you're more of a sweet or savory person, you can whip up endless tasty dishes in this baking pan. It's said to be dishwasher, microwave and oven-safe (up to 450 degrees).

Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara

Actress Sofia Vergara dropped her first Sofia Jeans collection in 2019 at Walmart. Don't be fooled by the name: The line goes way beyond jeans, with offerings including dresses, shorts, blouses and more.

"The elastic waistband ensures great comfort and I loved how the high rise cinched my waist and made my butt look great, if I do say so myself," one writer shared about these pants. "While they’re not baggy, they are cut straight in a way that was super flattering while not being uncomfortably tight."

Time to break out the white pants for summer! These bestselling pants from the brand will make the perfect addition to your seasonal wardrobe. They have a trendy flared bottom and a comfortable amount of stress.

We can't believe this stylish dress is under $20! With the satin-like material and midi length, it's perfect for nicer outings, like date nights or even weddings.

How we chose

We sorted through the products offered by celebrity brands like Beautiful by Drew Barrymore and Be an Icon by Paris Hilton and selected some of their bestselling and shopper- and editor-loved products.