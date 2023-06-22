The Pioneer Woman just dropped her first-ever furniture line at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman has secured herself as a household name when it comes to enhancing pretty much every area of your home. From your bathroom to your wardrobe to even your garden, Ree Drummond has a collection for that — or has at least released a must-have item that effortlessly marries function and design to help brighten up your space. But if you've been following the [author, blogger, food writer, fashion designer] and her wealth of Walmart collection drops over the years, you may have noticed one category that's been sorely missing: Furniture. Well, that ends today with Drummond's brand-new and first-ever line of ready-to-assemble pieces.

Featuring her signature pops of color and vintage patterns, the collection is teeming with items made for your bedroom, dining room and kitchen. Better yet, everything is under $500 — but don't think the budget-friendly price tags are a sign of low quality.

“I took my time working on this furniture collection because it was incredibly important to get several things right: The design, the functionality, and of course, the quality and affordability," said Drummond in a press email. "Now that the furniture is finally launching, I can say that we have accomplished just what we set out to do! I couldn’t be more thrilled with each and every piece in this collection, and I love that it can be integrated into various spaces in the home, either as an accent piece or as part of a stronger statement."

According to the brand, each piece is made from real wood and veneers, and specifically designed to be as easy to assemble as it is on the eyes. So, whether you're looking for that statement dining table or the finishing touch to your bedding, this collection has you covered for all your interior design needs. Scroll below to shop these brand-new finds (and give your space the summer refresh it deserves!) — only at Walmart.

Pioneer Woman Walmart Furniture Collection

Take a seat at your brand-new dining table on this vintage bench. The seat fits two diners comfortably — and durably, as it boasts a "sturdy" frame, according to the brand. And if you want to keep the chic floral upholstery protected from dinner spills, you can even use the bench as an accent entryway piece.

Finding chairs can be a little trickier than you think. Not only do they have to meet your style standards, but they also need to fit the height you're looking for. Don't worry, Drummond thought of everything. First, this set, which features white-based floral upholstery and pairs nicely with a dining table.

For more counter height options, this teal floral set is great to offer at your island or kitchen table.

And for extra height, you can't go wrong with a pair of bar stools, with a hand-applied brown finish and more of Drummond's signature florals.

With enough space to fit a lamp, photo frame and bedtime essentials, this nightstand is a must-have for your bedroom (and would perfectly match the headboard below!). Plus, it features a display shelf for storing your books and magazines, as well as a spacious drawer for even more storage and organization.

You found the perfect pillows, quilts and mattress your body doesn't actually hate — but there's still something missing from your almost-perfect bedroom setup. This teal "country-chic" rubberwood headboard could be the missing piece.

You shouldn't play with your food, but your dinner table decor is fair game. The structure says "farmhouse" while the teal accent color offers more of a modern flair.

For smaller spaces that can't fit an entire island, this classic cart offers just as many storage opportunities and even comes on wheels for easy transporting!

Hot take: Every kitchen should have an island. You won't regret making this one the centerpiece of your cooking and dining area, especially with its vintage style and multiple storage compartments and display shelves.

Can you say 3-in-1? We're not sure what we love about this vanity set the most. The vanity with the wood topper, flared out legs and built-in outlet? The mirror with its classic shape and tri-fold design? Or the included stool that boasts an unexpected pop of color?

Complete the bedroom set with this four-drawer dresser to hold all your summer outfits. It comes in teal or white, to help match your personal style or the other items in the collection!