This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, which means it's time once again to start planning the perfect gift for the ladies in your life that deserve it most. Sure, you could always go down the flowers, chocolates and a nice card route, but you’ve been there and perhaps you’re looking to get a little more creative this year. If you're searching for charming yet affordable Mother's Day gift ideas — and if the mom in your life appreciates a bit of country flair — consider snagging her a present from the Pioneer Woman collection.

The line, from Food Network star Ree Drummond and available at Walmart, is stocked with Mother’s Day-worthy gifts, including floral kitchen appliances, vintage-style glassware, bath essentials and bright spring clothing. She also just launched a brand-new collection of outdoor accessories with planters, gardening gloves and more.

We rounded up 16 of our favorite Mother's Day gift ideas from the Pioneer Woman collection to shop below, and they're all under $50. (If you're a Walmart+ member, you can score free shipping, too!)

The best part is that so many of the items are both cute and functional, so you can show the moms in your life you’re thinking of them in the form of gifts they’ll actually use all the time. And the matching patterns mean you can give Mom a few affordable gifts that go together!

Mother's Day gift ideas from The Pioneer Woman Collection

With a three-quarter sleeve and an all-over floral pattern, this duster is the kind of transitional piece Mom needs in her spring wardrobe. She can wear it lounging around the house or dress it up with jeans and ankle boots or sandals.

Warm weather is coming, and what’s better than having an ice cold drink — whether it’s lemonade, a cocktail or an iced coffee — in a cute cup? These vintage-inspired glass tumblers will be your mom’s new fave set, and they come in turquoise, clear and plum.

Make gardening season a little more fun (and fashionable) for Mom this year with these gardening gloves, which are as stylish as they are functional. The goatskin leather is designed to protect your hands while you work, and they have padded palms and a spandex layer for comfort and breathability, according to the brand. They're even touchscreen-friendly! And with three size options, you can get Mom the proper fit.

Every mom deserves to get away sometimes, and a new weekender bag will encourage her to do just that. This quilted one comes in a bunch of adorable patterns. Mom can carry it multiple ways thanks to the handles and removable, padded crossbody strap, and it has handy compartments so she can stash toiletries, a water bottle and more.

This fun and affordable cow-shaped butter dish — which has nearly 300 five-star reviews — will instantly transport your mom, grandma, aunt or wife to a morning in the countryside. It's a perfect match for the floral dinnerware from the Pioneer Woman line, but it would also make a whimsical addition to a more neutral set.

If your mom is a lover of baking, this glass cake stand is the statement piece missing from her kitchen. Go with teal to make a bolder statement or clear for something a little more understated. Reviewers say they love the embossed details and how sturdy it is.

With an adorable basset hound behind the wheel, this unique pickup truck-shaped stoneware planter will brighten up any room! Just pot your plant in the bed of the truck; the six-inch opening is perfect for small plants, from flowers to herbs.

Mom will be way less concerned about where to store her slow cooker if it looks like this one. The Pioneer Woman 7-quart programmable slow cooker boasts the beautiful vintage floral design that matches many other items in the cookware line. Bring on the slow cooker recipes!

With scalloped edges and ceramic material, this 12-piece dinnerware set is high quality at the affordable price point of just under $50. Plus, the adorable pig will make anyone smile once they clear their plate.

You really can’t go wrong giving Mom a nice candle — and if it keeps the bugs away, even better! Prepare her for warm summer nights out on the patio with this pretty citronella one.

If your mom is all about bold colors and patterns, these printed bath and hand towels are a must for her bathroom. The florals and butterflies will bring a touch of spring inside. They're made of 100 percent cotton and have a fun fringe trim.

Let’s be real — a perfectly circular cookie just tastes better. This floral scoop will not only perfect your mom’s cookie recipe (as if it’s possible to improve upon), but it’ll add some fun and color to the process. This item is a "popular pick" from the Pioneer Woman collection, according to Walmart, and it's currently on sale.

If you’re considering flowers or a plant for Mother’s Day this year, why not pair it with this vibrant, turquoise blue planter? It's made of lightweight material, according to the brand, and can be used indoors or out.

Whether she’s bringing an iced coffee on her morning walk or a cocktail to the backyard lounge chair, these mason jar tumblers are bold and fun (and come with funky straws and lids!). The embossed look makes them great for entertaining, too.

Who doesn’t love a visit from some backyard birds in the spring? This bright, floral painted birdhouse will welcome winged friends to any backyard, and it has a removable roof for easy cleaning access.

For something that will remind the moms in your life of you every time they sit on their couch, consider this quirky “I’ll love you ‘til the cows come home” decorative pillow. It's a fun way to add a touch of country flair to any space.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!