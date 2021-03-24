Walmart secretly has an amazing shoe section — here are my spring favorites under $20

My life affair with Walmart began years ago when I was searching for a birthday present and my flip-flop broke.

I headed over to the shoe department, expecting to grab a replacement pair and be on my merry way. But I ended up spending an hour ogling the selection of affordable sneakers, wedges, booties and sandals.

My first thought was, "There’s no way shoes for under $20 are gonna be comfortable.” My skin is prone to blisters. But Walmart shoes — especially designs from its exclusive Time and Tru line —are made for hours of walking. Even the $13 studded gladiators feature a memory foam comfort footbed.

I now have a closet filled with Walmart shoes for every occasion. Not only are they on trend — but they’re durable. At the moment, I’m living in Time and True tie-dye canvas sneakers.

I’ve also been logging miles on my treadmill in a pair of $17 Athletic Works running sneakers that come complete with a memory foam insole and moisture-wicking technology. Every time I leave the house in my camo-print, silver-lace sneakers, someone stops me to ask where they're from. I love watching their expression when I announce I find them at Walmart!

Don’t wear these sneakers out in public if you’re in a rush! People will keep stopping you to ask where you got them. They also come in glitter, snake and leopard-print.

How cute are these closed-toe espadrilles? Choose from outfit-elevating prints including palm tree and leopard.

I couldn’t decide between the camo and leopard print so I ordered both! This summer I’ll be wearing them with everything from boyfriend jeans to sundresses.

Meanwhile, I’m not the only Walmart aficionado in my family. My husband loves it for tools, electronics and household items. And it’s my kids’ favorite place for crafting supplies. So signing up for a Walmart+ membership was a no-brainer. The subscription service, which includes a free 15-day trial period, is priced at $98 a year. Shoppers can also opt for $12.95 month option.

My other favorite perk? Walmart+ members get free next-day and two-day shipping on non-perishable items shipped by Walmart with no minimum order. That means my days of loading my online cart with unnecessary items are over. Now that’s what I call a real plus!

The in-store and online benefits are endless — but I love the mobile Scan & Go option.

I'd rather wake up at 4 a.m. to run outside in the dead of winter than shop with my young children. That's the honest truth. There are toddler meltdowns and endless complaints about hunger and boredom. I am inevitably end up bribing them with toys for good behavior.

But we're always in and out of Walmart without any tantrums — thanks to my Walmart+ membership. The mobile Scan & Go benefit allows me to check out with my phone while we're in in the store. That means no waiting on lines with impatient little ones. Whenever I meet a new mom friend, I give her these two pieces of advice. 1. Keep a handheld vacuum in your car. 2. Get yourself a Walmart+ membership.

Now if you’ll excuse me, there’s rain in the forecast and I need a new pair of wellies! With Walmart+ they'll be at my door right on time.