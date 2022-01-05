Dash's new Walmart line is perfect for healthy cooking — and everything is under $50

This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

New year, new gear! The popular kitchenware brand Dash is kicking off 2022 with an exciting line of products.

According to a release from the brand, the cheery new Rise by Dash line — available at Walmart — is all about healthy cooking and inclusivity with bilingual packaging (English and Spanish a spokesperson for the brand confirmed to Shop TODAY). And, as we've come to expect from Dash, everything is pretty affordable and adorable. All 13 products are under $50 and available in five fun colors like Orange You Glad, Rose All Day and Clean Slate.

The line includes appliances like an air fryer, a rice cooker and a mini waffle maker as well as kitchen essentials like a stackable 15-piece measuring set. The products are designed to be compact, so they're perfect if you're low on counter or storage space.

"We're thrilled to bring a brand new line of quality kitchen electrics and gadgets to make healthy eating more accessible to everyone as we embark in this new year," Evan Dash, founder and CEO of StoreBound, the company Dash brand is under, said in the release.

Though you may want to act fast since some of the products are already selling out! To see and shop the ones that are still available in the new Rise line at Walmart, scroll below.

Rise by Dash Kitchen Essentials

We've been fans of Dash's mini waffle makers for years, so we were excited to find out that the brand included a new version in this line. Kids and adults alike will love the cute four-inch waffles it makes in minutes. It also comes in an adorable heart-shaped version perfect for Valentine's Day coming up.

If you frequently cook or reheat single-serving meals, snacks and sides, this two-quart air fryer is a great alternative to bulkier versions. You also won't need to worry about messing with complicated settings: It has just two dials, one for temperature and one for cook time.

A coffee maker is one of those appliances that tends to stay on display — but this drip version is so cute that you won't mind. Despite its slim size, it has a 10-cup capacity. And the reusable mesh filter means you can cut down on waste.

You'll never have to waste time sifting through mismatched measuring spoons and cups again with this easy-to-organize set. Besides all of the usual measuring spoons and cups, it also comes with helpful tools like a leveler, funnel and egg separator. And when you're finished with your prep, all 15 pieces nest together inside a compact storage container.

Cook up to two cups of rice, quinoa and other grains in this cute and compact cooker. The removable nonstick pot makes it easy to clean, and it also comes with a measuring cup and rice paddle.

This device is an essential for grilled cheese and other hot sandwich fans. It's small, but it doesn't skimp out on features, like easy-to-clean nonstick plates, fast, even heating for perfect toasting and an indicator light to let you know when it's fully heated. Plus, it has a handle to keep your fingers away from the heat.

There are plenty of complicated toasters on the market today with all kinds of advanced settings, but sometimes small and simple is the way to go. This one has seven straight-forward browning levels, and at just 7 by 9 inches it won't hog your precious counter space.

Hard-boiled eggs are perfect for healthy lunches and meal prep, but they can be tricky to master on the stovetop. With this countertop cooker, you can make up to seven soft, medium or hard-boiled eggs at the push of a button — and in less time than it would take to boil a pot of water.

