14 genius air fryer accessories to get the most out of your gadget

This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It’s no secret: Air fryers are an essential kitchen tool in 2022. The gadget is often the key to trending recipes, from easy weeknight dinners to lighter versions of fried favorites like French fries and chicken wings. Whether you're new to the world of air frying or have been using one for years, you may be looking for some ways to get the most out of the popular appliance. That's where the best air fryer accessories come in handy.

Have you tried making skewers in your air fryer yet? Or air-fried pizza? How about air frying a cake or a loaf of bread? With the right tools and accessories, you can do all of this and more. In the age of creative, drool-worthy TikTok recipes, the possibilities are endless.

Below, we rounded up 14 helpful air fryer accessories, from pizza and cake pans to mini tongs to perfectly sized liners that cut down on clean-up time. All of these nifty tools are available at Walmart — and if you're a Walmart+ member, you can score free shipping with no order minimum.

Keep scrolling to check out 14 air fryer accessories that will make using your gadget easier, more efficient and more fun.

Air Fryer Accessories

When you're getting used to a new appliance, a cookbook is a great place to start. There are plenty of air fryer cookbooks on the market that offer inspiration, tips and tricks, and that teach you things about your air fryer you may have never known otherwise. "The Super Easy Air Fryer Cookbook" by Brandi Crawford includes 100 recipes for "healthier fried favorites,” from cinnamon sugar donut holes to chicken and waffles.

Yes, you can make pizza, bread and even cake in your air fryer — with the right accessories. This five-piece air fryer accessory set comes with mini cake and pizza pans, a skewer rack for kebabs and more. (Note: Each piece measures a maximum of 7 inches in diameter, so make sure your air fryer has the right dimensions for this set.)

Who doesn’t love a mini pizza? These 9-inch aluminum pizza pans will help you make perfectly sized personal pies in your air fryer. The aluminum material conducts heat evenly and efficiently, according to the brand, while the perforations are designed to let the bottom of your crust get nice and crisp.

These 7-inch serving tongs are essential for placing things in and taking things out of your air fryer with ease (no oven mitt needed). They’re compact and have a convenient locking system for easy storage.

Consider reusable, non-stick silicone liners to protect your air fryer and prevent food from sticking to the bottom. They’re easier to wash than the air fryer itself (read: dishwasher safe!), they won’t affect the taste of your food and they're designed to heat evenly. These liners are round and 9 inches in diameter, but they also come in a square version.

If you’re looking for air fryer liners that make clean-up a breeze, consider these bamboo steamer ones. They’re waterproof and anti-stick to protect your air fryer from food residue. When you’re finished air frying, simply toss them.

No more waiting 45 minutes for DoorDash bagels on a Saturday morning. With this doughnut/bagel pan, you can make perfectly shaped, 3.25-inch doughnuts, bagels and more right in your air fryer. The non-stick aluminized steel helps cook food evenly each time.

Thinly sliced vegetables made in the air fryer are a game-changing way to get your veggies in. This mandoline slicer has five sharp, interchangeable blades for all different kinds of slicing techniques for fruits, vegetables, potatoes and more. The thinner, the crispier.

Air fryer brands often tout that the gadget allows you to make healthier versions of fried foods without all of the oil used when deep frying, but most still recommend using a small amount of oil for best results. This aerosol-free sprayer holds your cooking oil of choice (olive, canola, avocado, coconut, etc.) and sprays in a fan-shaped mist. It’s a great tool for giving vegetables or potatoes a light, even coating before throwing them in the air fryer.

We can all agree that there’s just something about grill marks on salmon or chicken. Add these pans to your collection for that fresh-off-the-grill taste (and look) straight from your air fryer.

Turn your air fryer into a rotisserie for chicken, kebabs and more with this special rack. The double layer design allows you to cook more food in your air fryer at once.

There’s nothing wrong with using a cheat sheet every so often. These magnetic tables include air fryer cook times and temperatures for vegetables, frozen foods, seafood, chicken and more. Stick them to the side of your air fryer so you can quickly reference them instead of searching for answers on your phone.

For those of us who can never be too safe with cooking meat, this digital meat thermometer is the gadget you need. The long probe will keep you from burning your hand, and it folds away for convenient storing.

These ramekins are oven safe up to 482 degrees, and they're also dishwasher and freezer-safe — making it super easy to take your air fryer game up a notch. Use them to bake egg bites, mini apple crumble, lava cakes, perfectly circular cookies and more.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!