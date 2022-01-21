Want to cook more in 2022? These Walmart kitchen tools will keep you motivated

This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Cooking more is high on many of our New Year’s resolution lists for 2022, but it's easier said than done. After a long day, we've all been tempted to swing by the drive-thru for a quick dinner. Cooking doesn't have to feel like a chore, though: Exploring new recipes is a great way to stay inspired, and if you need a little extra motivation to spend more time in the kitchen, some new gear may be in order.

Whether you’re new to the kitchen or improving an already-masterful cooking game, the right equipment makes all the difference. That’s why we compiled this list of 15 kitchen accessories from Walmart that will inspire you to cook more in 2022. From time-saving appliances to clever gadgets to stylish tools, these useful — and, best of all, affordable — picks will make cooking easier and more fun.

Keep scrolling to shop all 15 tools and gadgets, and you'll be ready to tackle that sheet-pan chicken dinner in no time.

This bestselling hand blender — also known as an immersion blender or stick blender — is small but oh-so-mighty. The handheld device accomplishes the same tasks as a traditional blender, which means you can use it to blend, puree, emulsify and more. It's particularly useful for making soups and stews: Instead of having to pour hot liquid into a traditional blender and transfer it back to the stovetop, you can just insert this tool right into the pot. It comes in a bunch of stylish KitchenAid colors, but right now you can snag the Empire Red version for less than $30.

These functional cutting boards — which have racked up nearly 3,000 5-star reviews — have deep grooves for catching stray juices, but they're also stylish enough to serve as charcuterie trays. The set includes three handy sizes: a small one that's great for picnics or traveling, a medium size for everyday chopping jobs and a large size for bigger cooking projects and entertaining.

Air fryers have become must-have kitchen tools for preparing quick, healthy meals. The gadget typically heats up and cooks food faster than a traditional oven, and it produces crispy results with a fraction of the oil used for deep frying. This highly-rated option is a Walmart bestseller, and it's currently on sale.

This stylish knife set looks like it could be straight out of Nancy Meyers movie kitchen. From Drew Barrymore’s kitchenware line, the knives feature a gorgeous modern design with forged handles designed to fit comfortably in your hand. This set covers all your cooking prep essentials, with a chef's knife for slicing and chopping, a serrated utility knife for cutting through tough exteriors and a paring knife for delicate peeling or garnish jobs.

Chopping, shredding, slicing and dicing are usually the least convenient parts of cooking, but an efficient food processor like this one will save you lots of time and effort. With an 8-cup capacity and reversible slice-and-dice option, it makes everything from chopping veggies for a stew to whipping up homemade nut butter a breeze.

Be your own barista with this elegant electric kettle. You can select the exact brewing temperature from 100 to 212 degrees Fahrenheit to coax out the optimal flavors from your chocolatey dark roasts or floral teas. Temperature can be controlled down to the degree, and a built-in stopwatch means you can time your brew for the perfect cup.

Never has a kitchen scale looked this chic! And with an easy-to-read digital screen and touch-sensor buttons, it doesn't skimp on function either. A unique "hold" feature even locks the current weight so it will continue to display after the food is removed.

Having some fun-to-look-at kitchen tools is a good incentive to spend extra time in the kitchen. With this country cottage-inspired set from Ree Drummond's Walmart line, you’ll feel like you’re staying in a cute farmhouse getaway. It comes with 20 tools that are as practical as they are stylish, including a wooden-handled spatula, knives with matching sheaths and a melamine spoon rest.

Freshly squeezed juice is one of life’s simple luxuries, and with this citrus juicer from Black+Decker it's just a spin away. It's under $20 and has more than a few handy features, including a dual-purpose cone designed to deftly handle citrus of any size. The cone self-reverses, ensuring you get the most juice possible by switching directions with each press.

Rice cookers are a kitchen staple, and — despite the name — they’re surprisingly versatile. You can use this countertop appliance to toss together stir fries, prepare grain bowls and even make more complicated meals like jambalaya or risotto. With a non-stick inner pot and easy one-touch operation, Aroma’s rice cooker makes weeknight dinners a cinch.

A mortar and pestle is an underrated cooking tool. You'll reach for this granite version any time a recipe calls for crushed herbs or spices to get as much flavor as possible.

Whether you're baking or hosting brunch, this batter bowl’s heirloom look will add a touch of elegance to your countertop. Inspired by 19th-century European folk tales, the design features owls in a forest scene. The durable earthenware is designed to resist chipping and fading, and it’s safe for microwaves, freezers and dishwashers.

Part of making kitchen time a little more enjoyable means having pretty stuff to look at. The floral pattern of this can opener adds some unexpected charm to an otherwise-utilitarian gadget. It also works hard: Not only does it open cans of any size, but it also sports a built-in knife sharpener.

More color in the kitchen, please! These six heat-resistant mixing spoons come in a rainbow of bright colors, making any baking or cooking task more festive. The spoons can be used for just about any mixing, scooping or stirring task that a recipe requires. And the flexible silicone material makes it easy to scrape every last bit from the bowl.

Something about slicing apples feels so cumbersome — too much peeling and getting rid of seeds. With this 3-in-1 hand-cranking apple peeler, apples will be ready in seconds with the turn of a crank. It's a must for preparing dishes that call for lots of peeled, cored and sliced apples, like cobblers, pies or apple sauce. But it's not just for apples: You can also use it to make spiral potato french fries or peel potatoes for mashed potatoes.

