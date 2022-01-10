IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sheet-Pan Pesto Chicken with Broccoli Rabe and Baby Potatoes

COOK TIME
45 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4
Make a savory Italian roast chicken dinner in 10 minutes, all in one pan.
Casey Barber
Ingredients

  • pounds (24 ounces) baby red potatoes, rinsed and halved
  • 1 (7-ounce) container refrigerated pesto
  • pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 1 bunch (about 12 ounces) broccoli rabe, rinsed
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 (8-ounce) container mozzarella balls, drained (optional)
  • Flaky sea salt for garnish

    • Chef notes

    Craving a comforting roast chicken dinner but don't have the time for an elaborate prep? This savory Italian-flavored meal includes the main dish, plus, all the hearty sides all in one sheet-pan. Just take 10 minutes out of your day, then let the oven do the work! 

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 400ºF.

    2.

    Toss the baby potatoes with one tablespoon pesto in a large bowl. Arrange in a single layer on 1/3 of a large rimmed sheet pan. Cook for 15 minutes.

    3.

    Pat the chicken breasts dry and brush with about 1 teaspoon pesto per chicken breast. Toss the broccoli rabe with the olive oil and kosher salt in a large bowl. Add the chicken breasts and broccoli rabe to the sheet pan. Cook for 15 minutes more, then stir the broccoli rabe and potatoes.

    4.

    Continue to cook for about 10 to 15 minutes more, until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the largest chicken breast registers 165ºF.

    5.

    Remove from the oven. Brush the chicken and potatoes with additional pesto and sprinkle the broccoli rabe with flaky sea salt. If desired, add mozzarella balls to each serving and serve immediately.

