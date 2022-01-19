IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Warm up this week with these cozy soups and stews

It's cold outside — warm up with these hearty and healthy one-pot meals.
Hearty beef stew recipe ticks all the comfort-food boxes.
Hearty beef stew recipe ticks all the comfort-food boxes. Getty Images/Cavan Images RF
By Margaret O'Malley

New Year's resolutions starting to lag? If you resolved to cook more, eat more whole foods and put a pause on all those Uber Eats orders, we've got a few recipes that'll tick all of those boxes. As temperatures dip and flurries fly, there's nothing better than tucking into a cozy and comforting bowl of soup or stew. These one-pot wonders feature a variety of flavorful proteins, vegetables and grains that will keep your taste buds entertained while you fill up fiber and nutrients.

Whether you're craving Italian, something Thai-inspired, or straight-up American comfort food, we've got simple and delicious recipes that make for an easy dinner — and an even easier lunch the next day.

4 warming winter soups and stews

These four recipes are perfect for busy weeknights and can be easily prepped ahead or stashed in the fridge or freezer so they're ready when you need them.

Slow-Cooker Minestrone Soup

This slow-cooker version of one our favorite winter soups keeps things hearty and healthy with cubes of tender potatoes, snappy green beans, and creamy cannellini beans, but you can always take your cue from the Italians and use this recipe as an excuse to cook up the odds and ends in your refrigerator's crisper.

Slow-Cooker Minestrone Soup
Casey Barber / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Slow-Cooker Minestrone Soup

Casey Barber

Coconut Curry Noodle Soup

Resist the siren song of takeout with a comforting bowl of coconut curry with chicken and noodles for a delicious Thai-inspired meal your family will love. Move over, chicken noodle.

Coconut Curry Noodle Soup
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Coconut Curry Noodle Soup

Casey Barber

One-Pot Beef Stew with Ketchup

Ready to try the best beef stew of your life? Our flavor-packed version is incredibly easy to make because it all comes together in one pot — and features one of your family's favorite ingredients: ketchup!

One-Pot Beef Stew with Ketchup
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

One-Pot Beef Stew with Ketchup

Casey Barber

Italian Wedding Soup

This recipe may look complicated, but it's super comforting and pretty simple to make — and even better, it freezes like a dream, making it an easy make-ahead meal for those inevitable cold, wintery days. The meatballs are browned in a skillet to build more flavor, but you can skip this step if you're running short on time.

Italian Wedding Soup
Get The Recipe

Italian Wedding Soup

Katie Stilo

Want more family-friendly recipes? Get more recipe inspiration here.

Margaret O'Malley

Margaret O'Malley is an editor at TODAY and NBC News BETTER covering health and wellness, food and personal finance. 